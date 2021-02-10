BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Atalanta dump holders Napoli out of Italian Cup to set-up decider date with Juventus

Matteo Pessina scored twice to help secure the victory for Atalanta.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 583 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5351381
Atalanta players celebrate after their win over Napoli.
Image: Stefano Nicoli/LaPresse
Atalanta players celebrate after their win over Napoli.
Atalanta players celebrate after their win over Napoli.
Image: Stefano Nicoli/LaPresse

ITALY’S MATTEO PESSINA scored twice as Atalanta beat holders Napoli 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday to book a place in the Italian Cup final.

Pessina’s efforts, both set up by Duvan Zapata, were enough to secure a second final in three seasons, after the goalless first leg, where they will face Juventus.

On Tuesday, Juve’s goalless draw with Inter Milan took them to the 19 May final in Rome after winning the first leg 2-1.

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini made four changes from Saturday’s draw with Torino.

Gennaro Gattuso brought Nigeria attacker Victor Osimhen in for Matteo Politano in five alterations from Napoli’s weekend loss at Genoa.

At the Gewiss Stadium, Colombia forward Zapata opened the scoring on 10 minutes to take his season tally up to 12 goals.

He picked up possession outside the away box and rifled a powerful shot past countryman David Ospina in the Napoli goal.

Pessina doubled the advantage six minutes later in a dominant opening quarter for Gasperini’s men.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He claimed his second of the campaign after a delicate one-touch assist from Zapata in the box.

The lead was halved eight minutes after the break as the visitors started the second half aggressively.

Osimhen had his side-footed effort deflected in the area before winger Hirving Lozano beat Pierluigi Gollini at the second time of asking.

Atalanta’s place in the final was secured with 12 minutes to play as Pessina claimed his second.

Another tidy assist from Zapata set up the 23-year-old again as Napoli’s defence were caught flat-footed.

 © – AFP, 2021 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie