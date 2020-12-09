BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Atalanta progress to Champions League knockout stage as runners-up in Liverpool's group

Substitute Luis Muriel scored the decisive goal to beat Ajax.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 9:06 PM
27 minutes ago 759 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5294563
Atalanta players celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Peter Dejong
Atalanta players celebrate at the final whistle.
Atalanta players celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Peter Dejong

ATALANTA SECURED A return to the Champions League knockout stages following a 1-0 win at Ajax that sent the Italians through as Group D runners-up behind Liverpool.

Substitute Luis Muriel struck the decisive goal five minutes from time, shortly after the dismissal of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in Amsterdam, as Atalanta won their fifth successive away game in the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side had required just a point in their final game to edge Ajax to second place.

They were just minutes away from reaching last season’s semi-finals on their Champions League debut before conceding two late goals to Paris Saint-Germain in the ‘Final Eight’ in Lisbon.

“Reaching the round of 16 again is an extraordinary achievement. This season even more than last year, because Liverpool and Ajax are two traditionally huge teams,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia.

“Defensively we did really well. Then we tried our best on the break, and got that goal in the final minutes – deserved in my opinion.”

Four-time winners Ajax have now failed to progress from the group stage for the seventh time in their past eight appearances, and will drop into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Eighteen-year-old forward Brian Brobbey made his Champions League debut for Ajax, replacing the injured Lassina Traore in an attack also missing David Neres.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Atalanta, whose Serie A game at Udinese at the weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, left Josip Ilicic, their leading scorer during their run to the 2019-20 quarter-finals, on the bench.

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon sliced wide for Atalanta from 20 yards following a Duvan Zapata lay-off in a cautious first half, with Brobbey removed at the break following an accidental collision with team-mate Nicolas Tagliafico.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had a penalty appeal dismissed after he was barged by Remo Freuler before Davy Klaassen drilled at the legs of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierliugi Gollini following a subtle flick from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

Teenager Gravenberch was sent off 10 minutes from time for a second yellow after catching Atalanta captain Papu Gomez with his trailing arm, and Muriel promptly delivered the fatal blow as he ran onto Freuler’s pass and rounded Andre Onana before slotting home.

© – AFP, 2020 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie