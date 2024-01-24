Inaki Williams dumps Barcelona out of Copa del Rey - just over 24 hours after AFCON exit

INAKI WILLIAMS RACED back from Africa to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and sent Athletic Bilbao into the semi-finals by scoring a crucial goal in their 4-2 extra-time triumph on Wednesday.

Williams played in Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday, and after their elimination was mathematically confirmed on Tuesday, made it home in time to help Athletic vanquish the Spanish champions and pile more pressure on coach Xavi Hernandez.

Athletic struck inside the first minute through Gorka Guruzeta, but Barcelona turned the game around with goals from Robert Lewandowski and 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal.

Oihan Sancet netted early in the second half to take the game to extra-time and then teed up Inaki Williams to put the Basques ahead.

His brother Nico Williams added the finishing touch late on to complete a superb night for the hosts.

After Barcelona’s recent humbling by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, Xavi admitted the team needs to win a trophy this season.

Eight points off the top in La Liga, the record 31-time Copa del Rey winners saw the cup as an accessible route to silverware, but crashed out on a disappointing night at the San Mames.

– © AFP 2024