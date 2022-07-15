Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 15 July 2022
Irish mixed 4x400m relay team qualify for World Championships final

Christopher O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, and Rhasidat Adeleke produced a blistering run this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jul 2022, 9:37 PM
2 Comments
Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell and Jack Raftery after qualifying for the final.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE IRISH MIXED 4x400m team have qualified for the world relay final.

Christopher O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, and Rhasidat Adeleke exploded from the blocks at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon22 and secured a place in tomorrow morning’s final [Saturday 3.50am Irish time].

The Irish quartet produced a sublime performance to finish second in their heat in a time of 3:13.88, sealing an automatic qualifying spot.

O’Donnell got off to the perfect start and put the team in prime position, Becker kept Ireland in contention and Rafferty clocked the fastest leg three of the field (45.37), before Adeleke stormed home, overhauling Jamaica and Spain and finishing second to gold medal contenders Domican Republic.

Team Ireland’s individual times

  • Leg 1: O’Donnell 46.33
  • Leg 2: Becker 52.38
  • Leg 3: Raftery 45.37 (Fastest 3rd leg)
  • Leg 4: Adeleke 49.80

Olympian David Kenny goes into the 20k walk next [11.10pm Irish time], with the Kerryman’s Tokyo team-mate and recent U23 record breaker Sarah Healy contesting a red-hot women’s 1500m in the earlier hours of Saturday morning.

Eric Favors and John Kelly are also in shot put qualifying action.

The42 Team

