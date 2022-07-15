Irish mixed 4x400m relay team qualify for World Championships final

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell and Jack Raftery after qualifying for the final.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie Becker, Chris O’Donnell and Jack Raftery after qualifying for the final.

THE IRISH MIXED 4x400m team have qualified for the world relay final.

Christopher O’Donnell, Sophie Becker, Jack Raftery, and Rhasidat Adeleke exploded from the blocks at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon22 and secured a place in tomorrow morning’s final [Saturday 3.50am Irish time].

The Irish quartet produced a sublime performance to finish second in their heat in a time of 3:13.88, sealing an automatic qualifying spot.

O’Donnell got off to the perfect start and put the team in prime position, Becker kept Ireland in contention and Rafferty clocked the fastest leg three of the field (45.37), before Adeleke stormed home, overhauling Jamaica and Spain and finishing second to gold medal contenders Domican Republic.

Team Ireland’s individual times

Leg 1: O’Donnell 46.33

Leg 2: Becker 52.38

Leg 3: Raftery 45.37 (Fastest 3rd leg)

Leg 4: Adeleke 49.80

💥WORLD RELAY FINAL SECURED💥



Team Ireland have exploded from the blocks at the World Athletics Championships, with the Irish mixed 4 x400m securing a place in tomorrow morning’s final (Sat 3.50am)🇮🇪



2nd place in heat 2 for Q in 3:13.88 SB🙌



Result: https://t.co/3oZ55aOQxT pic.twitter.com/rEfoihOthq — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 15, 2022

Olympian David Kenny goes into the 20k walk next [11.10pm Irish time], with the Kerryman’s Tokyo team-mate and recent U23 record breaker Sarah Healy contesting a red-hot women’s 1500m in the earlier hours of Saturday morning.

Eric Favors and John Kelly are also in shot put qualifying action.