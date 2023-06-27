Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Sarah Healy (file pic).
# Golden Spike
Sarah Healy sets new Irish 1500m U23 record
The Tokyo Olympian clocked a lifetime best of 4:01:75 in Ostrava this evening.
1 hour ago

SARAH HEALY HAS set a new Irish U23 1500m record at the Golden Spike Continental Tour Gold Meet in Ostrava.

The UCD AC star clocked a lifetime best of 4:01:75 PB to finish fourth and improve her 4:03.57 season’s best from Rabat in May.

Diribe Welteji won in a meeting record time of 3:57.38, heading up an Ethiopia 1-2-3.

Healy, a Tokyo 2020 Olympian, bettered her own record of 4:02.86, clocked in Ostrava in May 2022 when she bettered Sonia O’Sullivan’s 31-year mark. 

She now moves to third on the Irish all-time list behind 1500m record holder Ciara Mageean (3:56.63) and O’Sullivan.

Sharlene Mawdsley, meanwhile, finished sixth in the 400m in a a time of 52.26.

Mawdsley ran 51.55 at the European Team Championships in Chorzów last week.

