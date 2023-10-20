Athlone seal final spot in the playoffs as Treaty miss out

ATHLONE TOWN sealed their place in the First Division playoffs this evening, as Treaty United missed out.

The Limerick-based side faced a tall order, needing to win away to Waterford while also hoping Athlone, who they trailed by two points ahead of this evening’s games, lost at home to Longford.

However, Ryan Burke’s 55th-minute goal and Dean McMenamy’s effort in second-half stoppage time were the difference as Keith Long’s men earned a 2-0 win, while Athlone did enough to secure fifth spot in the table following a scoreless draw.

It now means Athlone face Waterford over two legs in the playoffs, with Wexford and Cobh Ramblers contesting the other semi-final.

Elsewhere this evening, champions Galway ended their campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wassim Aouachria opened the scoring after just five minutes, while Robert Slevin doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break.

The result means John Caulfield’s side have gone through the entire season without dropping a single point at home in the league.

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-table Kerry FC have had a difficult first year at this level, losing 28 out of 36 matches.

However, Billy Dennehy’s men ended the campaign on a positive note, drawing 1-1 with Cobh Ramblers.

Alex Byrne’s goal gave the hosts the lead nine minutes before the break, but Kennedy Amechi rescued a rare point for his side thanks to an 89th-minute equaliser.

Finally, Bray drew 1-1 with Finn Harps.

Matthew Markinson put the visitors ahead on 26 minutes but Chris Lyons drew his side level from the penalty spot just after the hour mark.