Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
The Women's National League will welcome a new team for the 2020 season

Athlone Town AFC will bring the total number of clubs to nine.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 2:41 PM
45 minutes ago 951 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4899513
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Athlone Town AFC will bring the number of teams in the senior league to nine.
Athlone Town AFC will bring the number of teams in the senior league to nine.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

ATHLONE TOWN AFC will join the Só Hotels Women’s National League [WNL] ahead of the 2020 season. 

The news was announced this afternoon, with the Midlanders now bringing the number of teams in the senior league to nine. 

The new season kicks off in March 2020, with champions Peamount United looking to defend their crown. Back-to-back FAI Cup champions Wexford Youths and Dubliners Shelbourne will be their main challengers, with Cork City, Galway, DLR Waves — formerly UCD Waves — Kilkenny United and Limerick WFC again contesting the league.

Newcomers Athlone Town have competed in the Women’s U17 National League since 2018 and “this move is part of their ongoing development — on and off the pitch,” according to the WNL.

They have a few stars in their ranks, one of note definitely Kayleigh Shine who was part of the Ireland U19 squad for the Uefa European Championship qualifiers this year.

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers will enter a team into the U17 League next season, bringing the total number of teams to 13.

