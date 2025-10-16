Historic double 'the ultimate goal' for Athlone as Bohemians embrace underdog tag

ATHLONE TOWN CAPTAIN Izzy Groves says a historic double was “the ultimate goal” for the Midlanders this season ahead of Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Athlone face Bohemians in their fourth consecutive cup decider at Tallaght Stadium [KO 3pm, live on TG4], having secured back to back league titles under new manager John Sullivan.

“We didn’t really, I’d say, discuss (the double) but it was the ultimate goal for all of us,” said Groves.

“We had high expectations for the team and I think we’ve done quite a bit so far and proved ourselves throughout the season.

“It would be history for the club and that’s what we have done this season and we want to continue to do that.

“Our team is fantastic. From the start I knew we had something special and our team has a bond that’s unreal. I think we’ve only shown ourselves on and off the field and been very professional throughout the season.”

Jamaican international Groves arrived in Athlone in the off-season, having previously played professionally in England, France and Portugal with London City Lionesses, US Saint-Malo and Vilaverdense.

“The opportunity was brought to me by my agent. He gave me an opportunity that we were going to play in Champions League and that was something huge and something I couldn’t turn down. So ultimately that was the best move for me and I wanted to play Champions League and we ended up doing so well.”

The 26-year-old midfielder recalls a “picture perfect” European campaign — “until we got kicked out”: “It was a run that we won’t forget and we’re hoping to make history in the future. We’ll be there next year.”

Asked about her own future thereafter, Groves said: “No comment on that as yet.

“But our foundation is there and we’ve done this well. It’s quite a new team. We’ve had changes throughout the season, but the girls have ultimately been amazing and we’ve done so well thus far. So I can only imagine for next season having that foundation already made, knowing each other. It would be an amazing opportunity.”

While Athlone are unquestionable favourites, Bohemians are embracing the underdog tag as they prepare for their first-ever FAI Cup final.

Alban Hysa’s side recently lost the All-Island Cup decider to Wexford on penalties, and are again aiming for the club’s first piece of silverware.

“We’re definitely the underdogs coming into it, but we don’t mind that,” said 17-year-old midfielder Hannah Healy.

“Anything can happen in a cup final. It’s just a one off game, so it’s almost easier to go into the game as the underdogs. There’s not too as much pressure on us, and we know how Athlone are as a team, but we’ve played them in the league and got a draw, so hopefully we can just play our game on Sunday.

“They can be beaten, like any other team if, if we play our own game.”

Healy represented Shelbourne in the last two FAI Cup finals — Athlone won after a dramatic penalty shootout in 2023, before a bizarre 6-1 reversal last year — and the Dubliner feels that experience will stand to her.

“The atmosphere at the game, there’s so much emotions. But I think we just need to remember that’s just like any other game, and don’t play the occasion.

“It will help me going into the game. The first year I played, I wasn’t really sure what to expect with the crowd and everything, but now I think I’ll be more calm on the day — and hopefully we win again.”