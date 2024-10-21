Kilduff steps down as Athlone Town boss in wake of FAI Cup final loss

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE announced that Ciarán Kilduff has stepped down as coach of the club’s women’s team.

Kilduff guided Athlone Town to a first ever Premier Division title this season, but they were emphatically defeated 6-1 in the FAI Cup final yesterday by Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

Kilduff’s departure was revealed in the wake of that loss.

“It has been an absolute honour to work with such talented players and dedicated staff,” said Kilduff, in a statement released by the club.

“Winning the Premier Division title with this team is something I will cherish forever. However, after much reflection, I feel this is the right moment for me to step away.

“I informed the club of my decision after the game, I am extremely proud of what we have achieved, and I would like to thank the club, players, and supporters for their incredible support throughout my time here.”

The club paid tribute to Kilduff for his impact.

“Athlone Town AFC would like to express its gratitude to Ciarán in helping deliver a historic Premier Division title to the club.

“We wish him every success in his future endeavours. The club will begin the search for a new head coach in the coming weeks.”