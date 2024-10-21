Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Athlone Town's Ciaran Kilduff. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
exit door

Kilduff steps down as Athlone Town boss in wake of FAI Cup final loss

Athlone Town lost out 6-1 in the FAI Women’s Cup final yesterday.
9.51am, 21 Oct 2024
19
0

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE announced that Ciarán Kilduff has stepped down as coach of the club’s women’s team.

Kilduff guided Athlone Town to a first ever Premier Division title this season, but they were emphatically defeated 6-1 in the FAI Cup final yesterday by Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

Kilduff’s departure was revealed in the wake of that loss.

“It has been an absolute honour to work with such talented players and dedicated staff,” said Kilduff, in a statement released by the club.

“Winning the Premier Division title with this team is something I will cherish forever. However, after much reflection, I feel this is the right moment for me to step away.

“I informed the club of my decision after the game, I am extremely proud of what we have achieved, and I would like to thank the club, players, and supporters for their incredible support throughout my time here.”

The club paid tribute to Kilduff for his impact.

“Athlone Town AFC would like to express its gratitude to Ciarán in helping deliver a historic Premier Division title to the club.

“We wish him every success in his future endeavours. The club will begin the search for a new head coach in the coming weeks.”

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie