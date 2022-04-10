Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 April 2022
Athlone Town part company with manager Martin Russell

Athlone have picked up just a point from their first eight league games in the second tier this season, losing 2-0 to Longford Town yesterday.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 9:21 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE parted company with manager Martin Russell with the club currently bottom of the table and winless in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Dubliner Russell took charge of Athlone in November but his side have suffered seven defeats in their first eight league games, picking up just a point at home to his former club, Bray, on 1 April.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Athlone said that Russell’s resignation was “mutually agreed” following a meeting between the manager and the club’s board.

Director of football Dermot Lennon, a former player and manager of Athlone’s, will take temporary charge of the first team while the club carries out its recruitment process for a new full-time manager.

“The board of Athlone Town AFC can this evening confirm that Martin Russell has departed the role of manager of our men’s senior team,” read the club statement.

“Following discussions between Martin and ATAFC’s board members, it was mutually agreed that he should stand down with immediate effect.

“Unfortunately, results this season were not what Martin and the club had hoped for. The club would like to thank Martin for his efforts and wishes him every success in the future.

“The club will start the process of recruiting a new manager.

“In the meantime, Athlone Town AFC’s Director of Football, Dermot Lennon, who is both a former manager and player for ATAFC, will take charge of the men’s first-team affairs.”

