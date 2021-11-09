Martin Russell appointed new Athlone Town manager

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE appointed Martin Russell as their new manager.

The former Limerick and Bray Wanderers boss takes over from Paul Doolin at the First Division outfit.

“With the potential the club has, I am determined to make Athlone Town AFC as successful as possible in 2022,” Russell says.

Russell’s last managerial post was with the Seagulls in 2018. Before that he had three years in charge of Limerick.

“The club believes that bringing in somebody with Martin’s extensive coaching experience and reputation as manager will benefit all concerned with ATAFC as we prepare for next season’s First Division competition,” an Athlone statement reads this morning.