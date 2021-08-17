Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 17 August 2021
Advertisement

Athlone Town on the hunt for a new manager as Adrian Carberry departs

The development comes in the wake of the First Division club’s 6-0 defeat to UCD last Friday evening.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 11:59 AM
39 minutes ago 428 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5524910
Adrian Carberry has left Athlone Town.
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Adrian Carberry has left Athlone Town.
Adrian Carberry has left Athlone Town.
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

ATHLONE TOWN ARE without a manager ahead of Friday’s visit of Galway United to Lissywoollen.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division outfit this morning announced the departure of first-team boss Adrian Carberry.

According to a club statement, the decision to part company with Carberry was reached by mutual agreement following a disappointing run of form.

Carberry, who took over in December 2019, leaves the club in sixth place. They’ve taken just one point from their last four games, the most recent of which was Friday’s 6-0 hammering at the hands of UCD.

The statement adds: “His departure comes following a meeting between the parties on Monday night to discuss the team’s recent league form and on-field performances.

“It was agreed that the best option for the team at this point in time was for somebody else to take over the reins for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“ATAFC would like to put on the record its thanks and appreciation to Adrian for all his hard work, especially when it came to trying to coach a team in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The club fully acknowledges Adrian’s commitment to the position and his strong desire to return the club to its glory days. Unfortunately, from everybody’s perspective, things did not work out as we all would have liked.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The club wishes Adrian, a former player and a local Athlone man, and his family the very best for the future.

“ATAFC will now begin its search for a replacement head coach. The club will make an announcement in due course regarding Adrian’s successor.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie