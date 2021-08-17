Athlone Town on the hunt for a new manager as Adrian Carberry departs

ATHLONE TOWN ARE without a manager ahead of Friday’s visit of Galway United to Lissywoollen.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division outfit this morning announced the departure of first-team boss Adrian Carberry.

According to a club statement, the decision to part company with Carberry was reached by mutual agreement following a disappointing run of form.

Carberry, who took over in December 2019, leaves the club in sixth place. They’ve taken just one point from their last four games, the most recent of which was Friday’s 6-0 hammering at the hands of UCD.

The statement adds: “His departure comes following a meeting between the parties on Monday night to discuss the team’s recent league form and on-field performances.

“It was agreed that the best option for the team at this point in time was for somebody else to take over the reins for the remainder of the 2021 season.

“ATAFC would like to put on the record its thanks and appreciation to Adrian for all his hard work, especially when it came to trying to coach a team in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The club fully acknowledges Adrian’s commitment to the position and his strong desire to return the club to its glory days. Unfortunately, from everybody’s perspective, things did not work out as we all would have liked.

“The club wishes Adrian, a former player and a local Athlone man, and his family the very best for the future.

“ATAFC will now begin its search for a replacement head coach. The club will make an announcement in due course regarding Adrian’s successor.”