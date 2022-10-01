Membership : Access or Sign Up
Three points separate top four in WNL after Athlone stun leaders Wexford

Shelbourne also snatched a late winner to move within one point of the top.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 11:53 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THIS IS TURNING out to be the most fascinating title race ever in the WNL with today’s results adding further intrigue to an already tense affair.

In short, four teams are separated by three points. Wexford still lead the way on 52 points, one clear of Shelbourne, with Peamount and fourth-placed Athlone both on 49 points.

At one stage today, it looked like it would pan out differently after Wexford took an early lead in Athlone while Shelbourne were being held by Cork City with just two minutes remaining.

Things change quickly in football, though. There would be no win on the road for Wexford after Kellie Brennan fired an unstoppable shot into their net for Athlone before Gillian Keenan got a late header to help Athlone record a 2-1 win.

They now have dreams of a double.

Shels are happy to just be a point off the top following their late win over Cork City – Megan Smyth-Lynch fired a brilliant lobbed shot from 25 yards with 88 minutes on the clock.

Stephanie Roche was the Peamount hero as she scored a 30th minute penalty which was enough to secure the points against Bohemians. In the other game of the day, DLR Waves beat Galway 3-2. Sligo play Treaty tomorrow.

The42 Team

