This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Anfield is old and wouldn't pass inspection' - Atletico chief plays down power of Liverpool fortress

The Rojiblancos president has had a cheeky dig at the Merseysiders after Jurgen Klopp talked up the atmosphere of their historic home stadium.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 7:02 PM
5 minutes ago 130 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5015847
A scene of the Kop earlier this season.
Image: Clive Brunskill
A scene of the Kop earlier this season.
A scene of the Kop earlier this season.
Image: Clive Brunskill

ATLETICO MADRID PRESIDENT Enrique Cerezo has played down the potential impact of the Anfield atmosphere on next month’s Champions League second leg against Liverpool, joking that the stadium would fail a Uefa inspection.

Atletico came away with a narrow 1-0 victory over the runaway Premier League leaders in their last-16 first leg tie on Tuesday in front of a boisterous crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico’s home since 2017.

It was only Liverpool’s third defeat in all competitions this season and sparked scenes of jubilation from Atletico players and fans at the final whistle.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone joked that his side “started beating Liverpool at the roundabout” after fans lined the streets outside the stadium, lit flares and chanted at great volume as Liverpool’s bus arrived for the match.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who was unhappy with some aspects of Atletico’s approach to the game, warned after the game that the tie was still alive, saying: “Welcome to Anfield. It is not over yet.”

The famous old ground, Liverpool’s home since 1892, has witnessed some famous European comebacks in recent years, none more so than last season, when the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 and reach the Champions League final.

Though a new Main Stand was opened in 2016, the other three stands have not seen major redevelopment since the 1990s, leading Cerezo to aim a dig in the Merseysiders’ direction as he attempted to play down the aura surrounding the stadium.

“He who strikes first strikes hardest. To see our fans so committed to the team was amazing. It was absolutely spectacular,” he told AS. “Anfield is a great stadium but it’s old. It probably wouldn’t pass the Uefa inspection if it had to do it.”

Reflecting on the game, Cerezo felt the Rojiblancos had hit back at critics who had written off their chances in the tie given their recent struggles in La Liga.

“I always sleep well. There are days when you taste glory and others when you don’t. According to the media, a week ago we were dead and buried and now we are very much alive,” he added.

“They [Liverpool] had gone 30 games unbeaten and people were saying they are the best team in the world. We are happy with the result but we still have another game to go. But we have rediscovered ourselves and that is the best news.”

Cerezo also stressed that Diego Simeone will remain as coach for the long term after some had questioned his future following a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.

“We have an excellent coach who will be with us for a long time. And we also have an excellent team,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie