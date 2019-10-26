This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saul and Morata goals lift Simeone's men into second

Atletico Madrid eased to a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in Saturday’s LaLiga clash through goals from Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,031 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4869047
Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata

SAUL NIGUEZ AND Alvaro Morata were on target as Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at Wanda Metropolitano to return to winning ways and move up to second in LaLiga.

The home side had drawn three league games in a row - and four of their last five – to lose ground in the title race, but they rediscovered their scoring touch on Saturday.

Saul opened the scoring for Diego Simeone’s men with just under half an hour played and Morata grabbed a second 64 minutes in to seal the victory.

A second win in seven league matches lifted Atletico a point above third-placed Real Madrid and behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference alone, though both those sides have a game in hand to play after this week’s El Clasico was postponed for safety reasons.

