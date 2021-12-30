Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 30 December 2021
Simeone and Griezmann test positive at Atleti, Barca's Covid outbreak rises to 10 players

Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract coronavirus at the Catalan club.

By AFP Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 1:26 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photos
Image: Alamy Stock Photos

ATLETICO MADRID COACH Diego Simeone and forward Antoine Griezmann have tested positive for Covid-19, as the reigning La Liga champions announced five new cases today.

Atletico said Simeone and 2018 World Cup-winner Griezmann were asymptomatic and isolating along with Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix.

La Liga rivals Barcelona also confirmed three new cases, bringing the total to ten at the Catalan club, with the league set to resume this weekend after the winter break.

Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli join the list of players infected, the club said, after Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Dani Alves and Alejandro Balde tested positive.

Atleti are due to face Rayo Vallecano at home on Sunday, while Barca are scheduled to play Mallorca away later that evening. 

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

