Atlético Madrid complete Trippier signing on three-year deal

KIERAN TRIPPIER HAS joined Atletico Madrid on a three-year contract after leaving Tottenham in a deal reportedly worth €22 million (£20 million).

The England international heads to Spain in the hope of reinvigorating his career, which stagnated in the aftermath of the World Cup in 2018.

Right-back Trippier exceeded expectations in Russia, scoring the opening goal in the semi-final defeat to Croatia, but lost form on his return to Tottenham.

Serie A side Napoli expressed firm interest despite the 28-year-old slipping out of the England squad, while Juventus and Manchester United were also linked.

Atleti ultimately outlasted their competitors to secure a direct replacement for the long-serving Juanfran, who left on a free at the end of June.

Santiago Arias and the injured Sime Vrsaljko are the other right-backs on the free-spending La Liga side’s books.

Trippier’s departure leaves Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to choose from Serge Aurier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth on the right side of defence.

The departing Trippier made 69 Premier League appearances for the north London outfit after arriving from Burnley in 2015.

Tottenham also look set to sell Trippier’s England team-mate Danny Rose, who has been left out of their squad for their Asia tour to “explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.”

Trippier joined Barnsley after beginning his career at the Manchester City academy. He spent time at Burnley on loan, before signing for the Lancashire club in 2012.

