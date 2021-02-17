BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Leaders Atletico held by Levante after glaring Correa miss

Diego Simeone’s men sit six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and have a game in hand.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 8:25 PM
34 minutes ago 376 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5357758
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone (file photo).
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID FAILED to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga on Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Levante in a game which saw a dreadful miss from Angel Correa.

Diego Simeone’s men sit six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and have a game in hand, but have seen their control of the title race slip slightly after two draws in three matches.

Atletico are looking for a first league title since their shock triumph in 2014 but suffered a setback in this delayed encounter.

Hosts Levante took a surprise lead in the 17th minute as they broke at pace before Jorge de Frutos played in Enis Bardhi to slot past a stranded Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal.

Simeone’s away side continued to dominate possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances until scoring a fortunate equaliser eight minutes before half-time.

Marcos Llorente’s speculative long-range effort was nodded past his own goalkeeper by Levante centre-back Rober Pier.

The 26-year-old Llorente, having never scored a La Liga goal before last February, has netted 11 times in the league since.

Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez had to be alert to prevent Atletico taking the lead shortly afterwards, diving low to palm away Luis Suarez’s fierce volley.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Atletico should have forged ahead shortly after the break, as after Fernandez had saved from Suarez, Angel Correa inexplicably blazed over an open net from barely six yards out.

The league leaders missed further chances through Llorente and Suarez, but it was Levante who should have snatched all three points in the 89th minute.

Carlos Clerc’s brilliant volley appeared goalbound, but was kept out by the diving Oblak.

The two teams face each other again, this time in the capital, on Saturday.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie