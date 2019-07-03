This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City activate Atletico Madrid midfielder's €70m buyout clause

23-year-old Spaniard Rodri is set to become a club record signing for the Premier League champions.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 4:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,389 Views 1 Comment
Rodri with Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Rodri with Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.
Rodri with Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE confirmed that Manchester City have paid Rodri’s €70 million release clause, with the midfielder set to join the Premier League champions.

The Spain international had been strongly linked with a move to City for some weeks and a switch to England now appears imminent, with Atletico confirming his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano has been terminated.

An Atletico statement read: “La Liga has informed Atletico Madrid that Rodrigo Hernandez, through his lawyer, and representatives from Manchester City, paid the player’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters on Wednesday, 3 July.

“Manchester City has paid the buyout clause on behalf of the player. The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023.”

Rodri only joined Atletico from Villarreal a year ago, signing a five-year deal as he returned to the club he represented as a child.

The 23-year-old made 47 appearances in all competitions as Diego Simeone’s side won the Uefa Super Cup and finished as runners-up to Barcelona in La Liga.

He also established himself as a mainstay in the Spain squad, with many viewing him as the long-term successor to Sergio Busquets in holding midfield.

Assuming his move to City goes ahead as planned, he will become the club’s new record signing, eclipsing the £60m they paid for Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City 12 months ago.

Rodri will be expected to provide competition for Fernandinho in midfield, while further strengthening the central options for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The departure will come as another blow for Atletico after Antoine Griezmann announced his desire to leave the club, while captain Diego Godin left for Inter.

The42 Team

