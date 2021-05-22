BE PART OF THE TEAM

Suarez fires Atletico to first La Liga crown since 2014 after nervy title race

Real Madrid also won today but it wasn’t enough to overhaul a two-point deficit.

By AFP Saturday 22 May 2021, 7:11 PM
38 minutes ago 2,552 Views 4 Comments
Luis Suarez celebrates his goal for Atletico Madrid.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID WERE crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2014 on Saturday as veteran striker Luis Suarez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valladolid.

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 but that was not enough to overhaul a two-point deficit.

Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano’s opener for Valladolid.

Real trailed at home to a 20th-minute goal by Yeremi Pino for Villarreal.

Karim Benzema’s late headed equaliser and Luka Modric’s last-minute goal gave Real victory but it was too little, too late as Atletico claimed the title for the 11th time in their history.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

