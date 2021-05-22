Suarez fires Atletico to first La Liga crown since 2014 after nervy title race

Luis Suarez celebrates his goal for Atletico Madrid.

ATLETICO MADRID WERE crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2014 on Saturday as veteran striker Luis Suarez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Valladolid.

Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1 but that was not enough to overhaul a two-point deficit.

Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano’s opener for Valladolid.

Real trailed at home to a 20th-minute goal by Yeremi Pino for Villarreal.

Karim Benzema’s late headed equaliser and Luka Modric’s last-minute goal gave Real victory but it was too little, too late as Atletico claimed the title for the 11th time in their history.

