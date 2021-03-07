BE PART OF THE TEAM

Atletico denied derby victory by late Benzema equaliser for Real

Luis Suarez scored in the first half for Atletico.

By AFP Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 5:28 PM
ATLETICO MADRID SQUANDERED the chance to inflict a heavy blow on Real Madrid’s La Liga title hopes on Sunday as Karim Benzema’s late equaliser earned the champions a 1-1 draw and kept them in the race at the top.

spain-soccer-la-liga Karim Benzema struck the late goal for Real Madrid. Source: Manu Fernandez

Luis Suarez’s flicked finish early in the first half looked to be enough to give Atletico a crucial win that would have put them eight points clear of their opponents, with a game in hand.

But they failed to make their authority count and Benzema punished them in the 88th minute, his goal earning Real Madrid a draw that ensures the gap between the two city rivals stays at five points.

spain-soccer-la-liga Luis Suarez celebrates his first-half goal for Atletico Madrid. Source: Manu Fernandez

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

