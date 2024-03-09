Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ladies Football

ATU Sligo pay emotional tribute to late teammate after final win in Cork

Waterford’s Ella O’Neill died last Friday.
0
205
11 minutes ago

ATU SLIGO HAVE paid a powerful tribute to the late Ella O’Neill after winning the third-level ladies football Moynihan Cup competition.

Ella, who died last Friday, played with the team and was named at number two in today’s match programme.

ATU Sligo won the decider against MIC Limerick on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-8.

There were emotional scenes as the team sang ‘Travelling Soldier’ together afterwards in memory of the Waterford youngster.

As documented by Jerome Quinn for Ladies Gaelic football, there was also a minute’s silence before throw-in at MTU Cork.

Ella O’Neill hailed from Clashmore and played for Drum Rangers. The talented footballer captained Waterford at underage level and and also excelled with the Modeligo camogie team.

ATU Sligo GAA club and Waterford LGFA are among those to have paid tribute to Ella in recent days.

“Sincere condolences to Ella’s family, friends, her ATU St Angelas classmates, and her teammates on our ATU Sligo Ladies Football team,” ATU Sligo GAA Club wrote on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

“Waterford LGFA would like to extend our sincere condolences to Ella’s family JJ, Josephine, Darragh, and Aoife, her extended family, friends, and teammates. Ella represented both her club and county on the field of play with great distinction,” the Déise added.

“May she rest in peace.”

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     