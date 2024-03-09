ATU Sligo pay emotional tribute to late teammate after final win in Cork

ATU SLIGO HAVE paid a powerful tribute to the late Ella O’Neill after winning the third-level ladies football Moynihan Cup competition.

Ella, who died last Friday, played with the team and was named at number two in today’s match programme.

ATU Sligo won the decider against MIC Limerick on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-8.

There were emotional scenes as the team sang ‘Travelling Soldier’ together afterwards in memory of the Waterford youngster.

Incredible emotion. You will never see anything as heart-wrenching as this.. for Ella. https://t.co/1HrzIbdGJh — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) March 9, 2024

As documented by Jerome Quinn for Ladies Gaelic football, there was also a minute’s silence before throw-in at MTU Cork.

Ella O'Neill remembered in Cork..



A minute's silence was perfectly observed before the Moynihan Cup Final for the Waterford girl, listed in the match programme at No 2 for @ATU_SligoGAA



The most difficult of days for her team-mates playing against @MICLimerick at the MTU Arena pic.twitter.com/aRyHbvJ5uK — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) March 9, 2024

Ladies HEC Moynihan Cup Final



Full-Time @MICLimerick 1-8@ATU_SligoGAA 1-10



After a hugely difficult week, ATU Sligo are Moynihan champions. Congratulations to the team on their incredible strength and performance across the weekend! #LadiesHEC @LadiesFootball pic.twitter.com/52KKymdwtG — Ladies HEC (@LadiesHEC) March 9, 2024

Ella O’Neill hailed from Clashmore and played for Drum Rangers. The talented footballer captained Waterford at underage level and and also excelled with the Modeligo camogie team.

ATU Sligo GAA club and Waterford LGFA are among those to have paid tribute to Ella in recent days.

“Sincere condolences to Ella’s family, friends, her ATU St Angelas classmates, and her teammates on our ATU Sligo Ladies Football team,” ATU Sligo GAA Club wrote on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

“Waterford LGFA would like to extend our sincere condolences to Ella’s family JJ, Josephine, Darragh, and Aoife, her extended family, friends, and teammates. Ella represented both her club and county on the field of play with great distinction,” the Déise added.

“May she rest in peace.”