Monday 17 January 2022
Gabon's Aubameyang leaves AFCON, returns to Arsenal

The player hasn’t featured at the tournament after Gabon reported he had a minor heart condition.

By AFP Monday 17 Jan 2022, 2:04 PM
19 minutes ago 897 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5657022
ARSENAL STRIKER PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang has been allowed to leave the Gabon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and return to his club to continue his recovery from Covid-19, his national team coach said on Monday.

Midfielder Mario Lemina of French side Nice has also been sent back to his club, with neither having played a minute in Gabon’s two matches so far at the Cup of Nations, against the Comoros and Ghana.

“Given the medical problems that Pierre-Emerick and Mario have had, in agreement with the doctor, the president of the federation and the players, we have taken the wise decision to send them back to their clubs so they can be looked after there,” said Gabon coach Patrice Neveu at a press conference in Yaounde.

News of Aubameyang’s positive test, and that of Lemina, emerged on 6 January, just four days before his team’s opening AFCON group game.

The duo then tested negative ahead of Gabon’s second match, a 1-1 draw against Ghana on Friday, but both were again left out of the team after some residue from their infection was detected.

Neveu played down reports that the players had developed heart problems following their infections, but the Gabonese Football Federation released a statement to say the pair would return to their clubs “to undergo further examinations”.

Gabon play Morocco in their last group game on Tuesday, when a draw will secure their path to the knockout phase.

The 32-year-old Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since December 6 and was stripped of the captaincy shortly after that by manager Mikel Arteta having reportedly returned late from a club-authorised trip to visit his ill mother.

– © AFP 2022

