Tuesday 7 December 2021
Friend hails 'important and significant' contract extensions at Connacht

Ireland Under-20 duo Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling have followed in the footsteps of Jack Carty by committing their futures to the province.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 12:32 PM
Andy Friend (left) with Jack Aungier.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has hailed the re-signing of Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling as “hugely important and significant” for his long-term planning, and hinted at further good squad news to come for the province.

The Ireland Under-20 pair have made positive impressions since bursting onto the scene at the Sportsground in the summer of 2020.

Tighthead prop Aungier has been a regular member of the matchday squad, making 20 appearances in total, while Dowling has featured 12 times.

“Both Jack and Oisin are key individuals in our long-term planning, so their re-signings are hugely important and significant for us as a team,” Friend expained.

“Their respective games have improved since their arrival at Connacht, and they have shown that they have what it takes to play at highest level. I’m delighted they have agreed to stay at Connacht. Our retention and recruitment is ongoing so we hope to share further news in the weeks ahead.”

Aungier and Dowling’s decision comes on the back of talisman Jack Carty last month committing his future to Connacht for the next three seasons.

