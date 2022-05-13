Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 14 May 2022
Advertisement

Aussie Lee grabs lead at LPGA Founders Cup, frustration for Leona Maguire

Meanwhile, Stephanie Meadow is on -1.

By AFP Friday 13 May 2022, 11:19 PM
1 hour ago 454 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5763887
Minjee Lee (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Minjee Lee (file pic).
Minjee Lee (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AUSTRALIA’S MINJEE Lee matched her career-low with a nine-under-par 63 to seize a three-stroke lead late in Friday’s second round of the LPGA Founders Cup, while it was a frustrating day for Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

World number five Lee stood on 14-under 130 after 36 holes at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

The 25-year-old needed only 23 putts and fired eight birdies and an eagle against a lone birdie to surge ahead of 18-hole leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden and American Lexi Thompson, both on 133.

“I go pretty much shot by shot and not get too far ahead of myself. When I had a putt I tried to hole it. When I had a shot I tried to hit it close,” Lee said.

“Hitting it close really helps you, really just frees you up. Even with the short putts it’s just like a little more confidence boost.

“I did hole a few long birdie putts as well, so that was nice, to keep the momentum going as well.”

Lee seeks her seventh career LPGA victory and the first since taking her first major crown last year at the Evian Championship in France. She shared second at Singapore in March and third in April at Los Angeles.

“Maybe this will be the first one (in 2022) and it’ll kick start the rest of the year,” Lee said. “I’m just going to go in with the same mindset, just go shot by shot.

“I’ll just be pretty aggressive I think and just do my best.”

Lee led the field in strokes gained tee to green, something she attributed to greater short game belief.

“Over the years I’ve gotten a lot more confidence in my iron play,” Lee said. “I’m really dialed in.

“I’ve been trying to work on my putting a little bit. I have a little bit more work to do, but been going pretty good.

“If you’re hitting it good it also frees you up to putt better, too.”

Lee opened with back-to-back birdies and added another set at the par-4 fifth and par-3 sixth.

“I just tried to take all my good play from the front nine into the back nine,” Lee said.

She began the back nine with back-to-back birdies and followed with an eagle at the par-5 12th.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I was just riding momentum pretty much,” Lee said. “That was really nice.”

Birdies at the par-5 14th and par-3 15th had the Aussie within reach of a 59, but she said she didn’t realize that as she made bogey at 16 and finished with consecutive pars.

“I thought it was going to be like 10-under the winning score,” Lee said. “We’ve already exceeded that.”

Thompson fired six birdies in a bogey-free round of 66 while Sagstrom closed with a birdie to shoot 70.

Meanwhile, Maguire registered a disappointing 76 leaving her on +1 overall.

The Cavan native consequently is set to miss the projected cut of -1, while Stephanie Meadow will just about make it after she followed yesterday’s 71 with a round of 72.

You can view the full leaderboard here.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie