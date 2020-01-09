This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish stars to face off in Aussie Rules double-header to raise funds for bushfire relief

Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium will host the two clashes next month.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,286 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4959321
Sarah Rowe's Collingwood face Melbourne in the AFLW clash.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sarah Rowe's Collingwood face Melbourne in the AFLW clash.
Sarah Rowe's Collingwood face Melbourne in the AFLW clash.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AT LEAST FOUR Irish stars will take to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium next month for a massive Aussie Rules double-header to raise funds for bushfire relief Down Under.

Wildfires continue to rage in Australia, with an area the size of Ireland now scorched by blazes. Searing temperatures are expected to return to the south-east of the country over the next few days, so there’s no sign of mitigation.

Melbourne FC have announced that their Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] round four clash against Collingwood has been moved to Marvel Stadium to create a double-header with the bushfire relief ‘State of Origin’ match on Friday, 28 February.

A selection from Victoria and an All-Stars line-up face off in that one at the 53,359 capacity stadium, with the start time of both fixtures yet to be announced. 

Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy recently signed for Melbourne, while Mayo star Sarah Rowe and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan are on the books at Collingwood.

All four are in line to play in the AFLW fixture, as the season kicks off on 7 February.

“The game will further support the AFL’s combined efforts in raising funds for those affected by the bushfire crisis,” Melbourne FC wrote in a statement.

“Matches throughout the AFLW season will also support the initiative, housing donation collecting points from the opening round.”

The AFL announced the landmark State of Origin match to raise funds last night, along with providing a donation to support relief efforts.

The AFL [$1.35m / €1,583,523m]– in association with the clubs [$900,000 / €805,321] and AFL Players Association [$250,000 / €224,960] – have committed a $2.5million [€2,249,638] donation.

There could be more than four Irish stars in action, with players yet to be selected for the men’s State of Origin match. The process is yet to be determined, but there will be a maximum of three players per AFL club eligible to take part.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie