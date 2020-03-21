This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Colin O'Riordan's Sydney Swans edge out Adelaide in thriller

Elsewhere in the AFL, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor lined out for Geelong.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,597 Views 1 Comment
Swans players walk from the field after the Round 1 AFL match between Adelaide Crows and Sydney Swans earlier.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

TIPPERARY MAN Colin O’Riordan was in the thick of the action for Sydney Swans earlier as they clinched a thrilling three-point win over the Crows at the Adelaide Bowl.

The home side fought back in the final quarter as they attempted to close a 20-point deficit. 

But the Swans hung on for a 74-71 victory in the behind-closed-doors clash.

Elsewhere, Zach Tuohy from Laois and Kerry native Mark O’Connor lined out as Geelong lost out to Greater Western Sydney. The Giants ultimately ran out 32-point winners in their season opener.

Tuohy was named amongst the Cats’ best players while O’Connor kicked a goal. 

Tomorrow sees Conor Nash’s Hawthorn side take on the Brisbane Lions. 

