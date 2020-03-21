Colin O'Riordan's Sydney Swans edge out Adelaide in thriller

Swans players walk from the field after the Round 1 AFL match between Adelaide Crows and Sydney Swans earlier.

TIPPERARY MAN Colin O’Riordan was in the thick of the action for Sydney Swans earlier as they clinched a thrilling three-point win over the Crows at the Adelaide Bowl.

The home side fought back in the final quarter as they attempted to close a 20-point deficit.

But the Swans hung on for a 74-71 victory in the behind-closed-doors clash.

Elsewhere, Zach Tuohy from Laois and Kerry native Mark O’Connor lined out as Geelong lost out to Greater Western Sydney. The Giants ultimately ran out 32-point winners in their season opener.

Tuohy was named amongst the Cats’ best players while O’Connor kicked a goal.

Tomorrow sees Conor Nash’s Hawthorn side take on the Brisbane Lions.