Waterford star Austin Gleeson cleared to play club championship quarter-final showdown

WATERFORD STAR AUSTIN Gleeson has been cleared to play in Mount Sion’s county senior hurling championship quarter-final showdown on Sunday.

Mount Sion face city rivals De La Salle in Walsh Park, and looked to be facing into the all-important last eight clash without the 2016 Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year after Gleeson was shown a straight red card in last Sunday’s final group game against Roanmore.

25-year-old was given his marching orders by referee Thomas Walsh in the second minute for a challenge on Brian Nolan.

But Waterford Sport are reporting that his early red card was overturned last night after an appeal, for which video evidence was reviewed.

Great news for @MountSionGAA supporters as Austin Gleeson is cleared to face @DLSGAA on Sunday......https://t.co/hYPl1O1QyW pic.twitter.com/pavgLrvcbL — Waterford Sport (@WaterfordSport) August 14, 2020

The return of Gleeson now comes as a huge boost for Mount Sion, who are targeting their first senior county title in 14 years.

The side are looking to reach their first final since 2014, while favourites De La Salle who have reached two of the last three finals.

