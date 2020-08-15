This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
Waterford star Austin Gleeson cleared to play club championship quarter-final showdown

The 2016 Hurler of the Year has had his straight red card overturned.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 10:16 AM
22 minutes ago 604 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5176545
Austin Gleeson. Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ready to go: Austin Gleeson.
Ready to go: Austin Gleeson.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WATERFORD STAR AUSTIN Gleeson has been cleared to play in Mount Sion’s county senior hurling championship quarter-final showdown on Sunday.

Mount Sion face city rivals De La Salle in Walsh Park, and looked to be facing into the all-important last eight clash without the 2016 Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year after Gleeson was shown a straight red card in last Sunday’s final group game against Roanmore.

25-year-old was given his marching orders by referee Thomas Walsh in the second minute for a challenge on Brian Nolan.

But Waterford Sport are reporting that his early red card was overturned last night after an appeal, for which video evidence was reviewed.

The return of Gleeson now comes as a huge boost for Mount Sion, who are targeting their first senior county title in 14 years.

The side are looking to reach their first final since 2014, while favourites De La Salle who have reached two of the last three finals.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

