Dublin: 18°C Monday 29 August 2022
Austin Gleeson says Waterford 'just folded' during disappointing championship campaign

The 27-year-old added that the Déise’s might have “got a bit more confidence than we needed” from their League win earlier in the year.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Aug 2022, 5:24 PM
38 minutes ago 831 Views 0 Comments
Austin Gleeson.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AUSTIN GLEESON BELIEVES Waterford ‘folded’ during their disappointing Munster senior hurling championship campaign this summer.

Having landed a first national league title since 2015 under the guidance of manager Liam Cahill, Waterford were heavily fancied as the team best-placed to challenge defending All-Ireland champions Limerick for the Liam MacCarthy cup.

However Cahill’s team failed to deliver on that early-season promise, failing to make it out of the round-robin phase of the Munster championship.

Cahill has since departed to take the reins with his native Tipperary, with former Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald appointed for a second stint with the Déise.  

Speaking to TG4 after shooting 1-6 in Mount Sion’s Waterford SHC quarter-final defeat of Dungarvan on Sunday, the 2016 Hurler of the Year said he believes Waterford still have to tools to challenge for championship honours next year, suggesting the blame for this summer’s lacklustre campaign rests solely with the players.

“Yeah look, we’ve a good enough team,” Gleeson said.

“We’ve a nice mix of young and old at the moment, but we just have to perform. At the end of the day, it’s up to us to perform.

We were in condition to do that last year and we just didn’t, it’s that simple. We just folded. The other teams we came up against really brought their ‘A’ game and we just couldn’t compete with them, and it’s as simple as that.

“We won the league but at the end of the day it meant absolutely nothing because we done nothing (sic) in the championship and that was the big thing for us.”

Gleeson also rejected the suggestion that the Déise’s league success was perhaps an indication that the team peaked too soon in the year.

“No, I don’t think so. I think it was just, we went for the league, maybe we got a bit more confidence than we needed to have after the league, but the championship was extremely disappointing and everyone feels that, so hopefully there’s a hungry bunch there ready to go whenever we’re back.”

The 27-year-old added that he is yet to speak to Fitzgerald following his appointment. The former Clare goalkeeper previously managed Waterford for four seasons between 2008-2011, leading them to an All-Ireland final and winning a Munster title.

“No, I haven’t heard anything (from Fitzgerald) as of yet anyway. I’m not sure if any other players have either.

“I think with the club (championship) on I’d say he’s just looking at the club and trying to get new players as well. Look, it’s going to be an interesting few months ahead, we’re happy that he’s there and we just have to drive on next year and see where we go.”

For now, Gleeson is hoping for club success with Mount Sion, with a Waterford SHC semi-final date with De La Salle next up on Sunday. Mount Sion last won the county title in 2006.

