Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Austin Stacks crowned Kerry club champions as Mayo quarter-final line-up confirmed

Rhode sealed a return to the Offaly SFC final with a win over Durrow.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 7:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,108 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5577164
Stacks' Wayne Guthrie celebrates with his son Grayson at the end of the game.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Stacks' Wayne Guthrie celebrates with his son Grayson at the end of the game.
Stacks' Wayne Guthrie celebrates with his son Grayson at the end of the game.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

AUSTIN STACKS CLAIMED their third Kerry club senior football championship title in succession with a five-point win over Kenmare Shamrocks at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Sharpshooter Sean O’Shea shot 1-5 for the losing team, but the Tralee club did enough to run out 1-16 to 1-11 winners. 

Conor Jordan’s early goal gave Austin Stacks momentum and they almost grabbed a second goal with nine minutes to play after Kieran Donaghy set-up Jack O’Shea, but he blazed over. 

The Rockies held firm in the closing stages to seal the win. They face East Kerry in the opening round of the county SFC next weekend.

Elsewhere, the quarter-final line-up in Mayo senior football has been decided following today’s final round of group games.

In today’s action, the Neal saw off Kiltane in Group 4 on a scoreline of 3-15 to 3-9 and Davitts went down by 0-6 to 1-10 to Ballina Stephenites in Group 1.

The quarter-final draw paired 2020 finalists Breaffy with Belmullet, champions Knockmore versus Ballintubber, Westport against Ballina and Garrymore with Castlebar Mitchels.  

In the relegation play-off semi-finals, Davitts will meet Kiltane and Aghamore clash with Balla.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Rhode booked their place in the Offaly final after a 3-9 to 0-10 win over Durrow. The holders will meet Tullamore in a repeat of last year’s decider.

The Galway semi-final draw paired reigning champions Moycullen against Mountbellew-Moylough in a repeat of last year’s final, while Corofin will face Killannin.

In today’s quarter-finals, Moycullen defeated Tuam Stars by 0-16 to 1-12, while Killannin were 1-11 to 1-8 winners over Oughterard.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie