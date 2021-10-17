Austin Stacks crowned Kerry club champions as Mayo quarter-final line-up confirmed

Stacks' Wayne Guthrie celebrates with his son Grayson at the end of the game.

Stacks' Wayne Guthrie celebrates with his son Grayson at the end of the game.

AUSTIN STACKS CLAIMED their third Kerry club senior football championship title in succession with a five-point win over Kenmare Shamrocks at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Sharpshooter Sean O’Shea shot 1-5 for the losing team, but the Tralee club did enough to run out 1-16 to 1-11 winners.

Conor Jordan’s early goal gave Austin Stacks momentum and they almost grabbed a second goal with nine minutes to play after Kieran Donaghy set-up Jack O’Shea, but he blazed over.

The Rockies held firm in the closing stages to seal the win. They face East Kerry in the opening round of the county SFC next weekend.

Elsewhere, the quarter-final line-up in Mayo senior football has been decided following today’s final round of group games.

In today’s action, the Neal saw off Kiltane in Group 4 on a scoreline of 3-15 to 3-9 and Davitts went down by 0-6 to 1-10 to Ballina Stephenites in Group 1.

The quarter-final draw paired 2020 finalists Breaffy with Belmullet, champions Knockmore versus Ballintubber, Westport against Ballina and Garrymore with Castlebar Mitchels.

In the relegation play-off semi-finals, Davitts will meet Kiltane and Aghamore clash with Balla.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Rhode booked their place in the Offaly final after a 3-9 to 0-10 win over Durrow. The holders will meet Tullamore in a repeat of last year’s decider.

The Galway semi-final draw paired reigning champions Moycullen against Mountbellew-Moylough in a repeat of last year’s final, while Corofin will face Killannin.

In today’s quarter-finals, Moycullen defeated Tuam Stars by 0-16 to 1-12, while Killannin were 1-11 to 1-8 winners over Oughterard.