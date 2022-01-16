St Finbarr's celebrate Munster glory for first time since 1986 as they defeat Austin Stacks

St Finbarr’s (Cork) 2-9

Austin Stacks (Kerry) 1-10

FOR THE FIRST time in over three decades, famed Cork club St Finbarr’s have reached the summit of the Munster football.

Austin Stacks player Joseph O'Connor in action against St Finbarr's duo Ian Maguire and Sam Ryan.

They survived a nervy and tension-filled finale to triumph with Enda Dennehy and Sean Quilter exchanging late goals, before Steven Sherlock converted an injury-time free to clinch victory.

St Finbarr's fans celebrate Cillian Myers Murray's goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

If the pre-match focus was understandably on Kieran Donaghy’s imposing presence in the Austin Stacks full-forward line, St Finbarr’s utilised that ploy successfully themselves from throw-in.

Ian Maguire boomed a free high in the direction of Brian Hayes, the Cork U2O dual talent last season, and while he didn’t catch possession clearly, he caused enough chaos in the Stacks rearguard before flicking the ball through to the unaccompanied Cillian Myers-Murray, who kept his cool and finished to the net.

A mere 18 seconds had elapsed and St Finbarr’s were flying high, a position they built on to go ahead 1-7 to 0-4 at the interval with Myers-Murray, Hayes and Steven Sherlock all notching quality points from play in first-half injury time.

More to follow…

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Steven Sherlock 0-4 (0-3f), Cillian Myers-Murray 1-1, Brian Hayes 0-3, Enda Dennehy 1-0, Colin Lyons 0-1.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: Sean Quilter 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1 mark), Greg Horan 0-2, Fiachna Managan, Dylan Casey, Darragh O’Brien (0-1f) 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s

1. John Kerins

6. Billy Hennessy, 4. Colm Scully, 7. Alan O’Connor

5. Colin Lyons, 3. Jamie Burns, 2. Colm Scully

8. Ian Maguire (captain), 9. Eoin Comyns

10. Denis O’Brien, 30. Brian Hayes, 22. Eoin McGreevey

14. Steven Sherlock, 15. Conor McCrickard, 13. Cillian Myers-Murray

Subs

23. Colm Barrett for O’Brien (42)

12. Enda Dennehy for Myers-Murray (42)

11. Michael Shields for McCrickard (50)

27. Luke Hannigan for McGreevy (55)

21. Adam Lyne for Scully (blood) 57)

32. Scully for Lyne (60)

Austin Stacks

1. Wayne Guthrie

3. Dylan Casey (captain), 5. Paul O’Sullivan, 2. Colin Griffin

4. Jack O’Shea, 6. Conor Jordan, 7. Ronan Shanahan,

8. Joseph O’Connor, 9. Greg Horan

10. Michael O’Gara, 11. Fiachna Mangan, 12. Brendan O’Sullivan

15. Darragh O’Brien, 14. Kieran Donaghy, 13. Sean Quilter

Subs

17. Shane O’Callaghan for Brendan O’Sullivan (inj) (15)

19. Michael O’Donnell for O’Brien (half-time)

18. Barry Shanahan for Paul O’Sullivan (half-time)

20. Armin Heinrich for O’Connor (50)

21. Adam Curran for Mangan (59)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)