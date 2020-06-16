This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Australia steps up bid to host 2027 Rugby World Cup with new board

Russia are currently the only other nation to have declared their bid.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 11:02 AM
13 minutes ago 187 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5124017

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS formed a new advisory board to oversee the union’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Australia previously hosted the 2003 World Cup, as well as co-hosting the first-ever tournament with New Zealand in 1987, and now has major ambitions of bringing rugby’s flagship tournament back to Aussie soil.

As things stand, Australia and Russia are the only two nations to have publicly announced their bids to host the World Cup in 2027.

jordan-petaia 20-year-old Jordan Petaia will hope to be an integral figure at the 2027 World Cup. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Russia confirmed its plans last year, stating that it would use many of the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums if successful.

Back in 2016, Argentina announced its intention to bid for the 2027 hosting rights but the Unión Argentina de Rugby confirmed in April that it would withdraw and pledge its support to Australia’s bid.

That move means Australia are currently the favourites to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, although there have been rumours of South Africa and the USA showing interest in hosting. The States may wait to bid for the 2031 tournament.

Rugby Australia has now confirmed a seven-strong advisory board that will “guide the organisation as it embarks on delivering a knockout bid to bring the world’s third largest sporting event to Australia for the first time since 2003.”

The board includes ex-Wallabies World Cup-winning captain John Eales and former Prime Minister of Australia, John Howard.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is also part of the board, as is Australian military veteran General Sir Peter John Cosgrove.

Businesspeople Elizabeth Gaines, Olivia Wirth, and Sir Rod Eddington – the chair of the board – will provide their expertise and experience.

“The 2027 Rugby World Cup is an incredible opportunity for Rugby and for our country and we have signalled our intentions clearly by bringing together some of the greatest minds in Rugby, politics, business, and the tourism sector to deliver a winning bid for Australia,” said McLennan.

“As I announced after I first agreed to become Chairman of the Board, the 2027 Rugby World Cup bid was one of my top priorities and today we have taken a giant step towards laying the foundations for a successful bid.

“I’m delighted that Sir Rod Eddington has agreed to Chair this very important Advisory Board on behalf of our 2027 Rugby World Cup bid team. I have known Rod for 25 years and he is one of Australia’s leading businessmen and a doyen of the tourism industry, who will lead this group of prominent Australians superbly.

“I am honoured that each of these incredibly successful individuals has agreed to get behind this important project.”

France will host the next Rugby World Cup in 2023.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

