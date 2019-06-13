VAR controversy as stunning comeback sees Australia edge Brazil in 5-goal thriller

AUSTRALIA FOUGHT BACK to beat Brazil 3-2 in Montpellier on Thursday and keep their Women’s World Cup hopes alive.

Veterans Marta, from the penalty spot, and Cristiane, with her fourth goal at this World Cup, put Brazil two up after 38 minutes.

But they cracked under the Matildas’ relentless barrage of crosses.

Another penalty, this time upheld by VAR, and Marta gives Brazil a 1-0 lead from the spot. Live updates: https://t.co/MTzkWY1XJ9 #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bll7lZQ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 13, 2019

Caitlin Foord scored in first-half added time. Then two ugly Brazilian misjudgements presented Australia with the lead.

Cristiane heads Brazil 2-0 up after some lovely skill by Tamirez and a great cross by Debinha #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/l18XGRJFJp — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 13, 2019

First, Barbara reacted too late to Chloe Logarzo’s low cross and allowed it to bounce into the net in the 58th minute.

Caitlin Foord pulls one back for Australia just before half-time #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/U9WSZk2AxK — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 13, 2019

Then, Monica headed a long, hopeful Australian punt into her own net after 66 minutes with the goal standing after a VAR review.

The defeat could signal a changing of the guard for Brazil.

Chloe Logarzo is the goalscorer - Sam Kerr not getting a touch - and the Australians are level #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/cUD8ix9QVj — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 13, 2019

Marta, who has been battling injury, and 41-year-old midfielder Formiga, on a yellow card, went off at half time.

Cristiane, who is 34 and had scored her 11th total World Cup goal, followed with 15 minutes left and her team in desperate need of a goal.

After a long review, Australia have the lead as Monica nods Van Egmond's cross into her net #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/6IjwMt4w7U — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 13, 2019

The result leaves Australia and Brazil tied with Italy, who play their second match against Jamaica in Reims on Friday, atop Group C.

The forgiving format means the top three teams could go through to the last 16.

'Probably the clearest decision we've had all day' - Brazil denied penalty to equalise in injury time as Aindressa #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/hPhTf9D2vD — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 13, 2019

Australia, who have reached the quarter-finals in the last three World Cups, face Jamaica in their last group game, while 2007 finalists Brazil, who have reached the knock out rounds in the last five editions, face Italy.

