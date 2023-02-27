Eddie Jones lures England assistant Hodgson to Wallabies

FORMER ENGLAND ASSISTANT Brett Hodgson on Monday became the first member of new Wallabies boss Eddie Jones’ coaching staff as he begins assembling his backroom team ahead of the World Cup this year.

Hodgson, a former rugby league player, worked under Jones as defence coach when the Australian was in charge of England and will assume the same role with the Wallabies.

“Brett’s a hard-working and detailed young coach who will be a great asset to the Wallabies and the coaching staff,” said Jones, who was appointed in January after being sacked by England.

Advertisement

Hodgson made more than 350 appearances in Australia’s National Rugby League and the English Super League, and represented New South Wales in the State of Origin.

Following his retirement as a player, he worked with Sale Sharks in the English Premiership before becoming an assistant with Hull FC in the Super League.

After a stint back in Australia with his former rugby league club Wests Tigers, he returned to Britain as head coach of Hull before joining Jones at England.

“I’m really excited to be back in Australia and working with the Wallabies, especially in a World Cup year,” said the 45-year-old.

“There’s plenty of hard work ahead and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and making a positive contribution to the team.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Jones took over when Dave Rennie was axed, with most of the New Zealander’s backroom staff moving on, including forwards coach Dan McKellar.

He quit last week to become head coach with English Premiership champions Leicester.

The World Cup is in France in September-October.

– © AFP 2023