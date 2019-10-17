This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 17 October, 2019
'I trust him infinitely' - Aussies to unleash teen Petaia on England

Michael Cheika has made five changes for the clash in Oita.

By AFP Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 2:23 PM
Australia's Jordan Petaia scores his side's second try during their pool match against Uruguay.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AUSTRALIA COACH MICHAEL Cheika today named teen sensation Jordan Petaia in his starting side to face England in this weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final in a bold gamble.

Cheika’s surprise decision to field the explosive 19-year-old at centre is one of five changes for Saturday’s clash in Oita with wing Reece Hodge back from a three-game ban and centre James O’Connor dropping to the bench.

Allan Ala’alatoa, Michael Hooper, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano also return to the starting line-up after Australia beat Georgia 27-8 in their final pool game.

Petaia has played just two Tests, both on the wing, but Wallabies selectors have backed him to make an impact at outside centre, where he has played for Super Rugby side Queensland Reds.

It represents something of a risk by Cheika, who also named centurion Genia at scrum-half in place of Nic White, with Kurtley Beale poised to start at full-back.

japan-rugby-wcup-australia Australia coach Michael Cheika. Source: Christophe Ena

“I trust him infinitely,” Cheika said of Petaia. “He’s looking good as gold. It’s going to be fast and aggressive but I just know he will rise to the challenge — I’ve seen it in him.”

Petaia became Australia’s youngest-ever World Cup player with a lively Test debut — when he scored one try and made another — in the 45-10 thrashing of Uruguay two weeks ago.

But he will come under heavy fire from England, whose coach Eddie Jones has promised to defend with “brutality” as he looks to extend a six-game win streak over the Aussies.

O’Connor, meanwhile, has paid the price for a dip in form after a decent start in Australia’s opening Pool D win over Fiji.

- ‘Fear is dead’ -

Hodge was slapped with a three-game suspension for a high tackle in that 39–21 victory but Cheika has kept faith with the 25-year-old by ushering him back into the starting line-up.

Petaia will be 19 years 218 days old on Saturday, when he will become the second-youngest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match after Wales’s George North in 2011.

“I’m really excited for Jordan,” said fellow centre Samu Kerevi. “He’s got a pretty good head on him. He’s still writing his own story and he’s going to be one of the greats.”

England, who beat Jones’s Australia in the 2003 final, sprung a surprise by dropping fly-half George Ford to the bench and giving Henry Slade his first start of the tournament.

Slade also tipped Petaia to have an impact this weekend.

“Yes he’s a young lad but he’s a strong lad, good footwork and is strong in the outside channels so we know he will definitely be a threat,” he said.

“He has been picked because he’s a bloody good player — we have got to keep an eye on him.”

Cheika, meanwhile, warned that England’s recent domination would count for little at the weekend.

“The fear inside us is dead,” he shrugged. “We’re not afraid to go there and get it, and that means it’s going to be a great game.”

Australia (v England):

15. Kurtley Beale
14. Reece Hodge
13. Jordan Petaia
12. Samu Kerevi
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Christian Lealiifano
9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio
2. Tolu Latu
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Izack Rodda
5. Rory Arnold
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Isi Naisarani

Replacements:

16. Jordan Uelese
17. James Slipper
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Adam Coleman
20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
21. Nic White
22. Matt To’omua
23. James O’Connor

© – AFP 2019 

Well, it’s finally here. Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey make a call on Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

