Australia's Kerevi returns for Rugby World Cup opener

AUSTRALIA CENTRE SAMU Kerevi will return from injury for their Rugby World Cup opener with Georgia on Saturday [KO 5pm Irish time].

Kerevi, 29, has been sidelined with a hand issue since early August and replaces Lalakai Foketi in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game in Paris.

Suntory Sungoliath’s Kerevi is one of three changes made by Eddie Jones from last month’s loss to France in the Wallabies’ final warm-up match.

Ben Donaldson comes in for Andrew Kellaway at full-back and Marika Korebeite replaces Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing for the match at the Stade de France.

Georgia’s matchday 23 includes nine players – Shalva Mamukashvili, Konstantine Mikautadze, Beka Gorgadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Merab Sharikadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Gela Aprasidze and Giorgi Kveseladze – who played the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup, a 27-8 pool stage win for Australia.

Australia:

15. Ben Donaldson

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase

13. Jordan Petaia

12. Samu Kerevi

11. Marika Korobeite

10. Carter Gordon

9. Tate McDermott

1. Angus Bell

2. David Porecki

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Richie Arnold

5. Will Skelton (captain)

6. Tom Hooper

7. Fraser McReight

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Matt Faessler

17. Blake Schoupp

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Rob Leota

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Nic White

22. Lalakai Foketi

23. Suliasi Vunivalu

Georgia:

15. Davit Niniashvili

14. Akaki Tabutsadze

13. Demur Tapladze

12. Merab Sharikadze (captain)

11. Miriani Modebadze

10. Luka Matkava

9. Vasil Lobzhanidze

1. Nika Abuladze

2. Shalva Mamukashvili

3. Guram Papidze

4. Nodar Cheishvili

5. Konstantine Mikautadze

6. Tornike Jalagonia

7. Luka Ivanishvili

8. Beka Gorgadze

Replacements:

16. Tengizi Zamtaradze

17. Guram Gogichashvili

18. Beka Gigashvili

19. Lasha Jaiani

20. Giorgi Tsutskiridze

21. Gela Aprasidze

22. Tedo Abzhandadze

23. Giorgi Kveseladze

