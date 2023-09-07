Australia's Kerevi returns for Rugby World Cup opener

AUSTRALIA CENTRE SAMU Kerevi will return from injury for their Rugby World Cup opener with Georgia on Saturday [KO 5pm Irish time].
Kerevi, 29, has been sidelined with a hand issue since early August and replaces Lalakai Foketi in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game in Paris.
Bring it on 💪— Wallabies (@wallabies) September 7, 2023
Your first team of the #RWC2023 is locked in 🔒#Wallabies pic.twitter.com/qfR92GgFN6
Suntory Sungoliath’s Kerevi is one of three changes made by Eddie Jones from last month’s loss to France in the Wallabies’ final warm-up match.
Ben Donaldson comes in for Andrew Kellaway at full-back and Marika Korebeite replaces Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing for the match at the Stade de France.
Georgia’s matchday 23 includes nine players – Shalva Mamukashvili, Konstantine Mikautadze, Beka Gorgadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Merab Sharikadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Gela Aprasidze and Giorgi Kveseladze – who played the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup, a 27-8 pool stage win for Australia.
Australia:
- 15. Ben Donaldson
- 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase
- 13. Jordan Petaia
- 12. Samu Kerevi
- 11. Marika Korobeite
- 10. Carter Gordon
- 9. Tate McDermott
- 1. Angus Bell
- 2. David Porecki
- 3. Taniela Tupou
- 4. Richie Arnold
- 5. Will Skelton (captain)
- 6. Tom Hooper
- 7. Fraser McReight
- 8. Rob Valetini
Replacements:
- 16. Matt Faessler
- 17. Blake Schoupp
- 18. Zane Nonggorr
- 19. Rob Leota
- 20. Langi Gleeson
- 21. Nic White
- 22. Lalakai Foketi
- 23. Suliasi Vunivalu
Georgia:
- 15. Davit Niniashvili
- 14. Akaki Tabutsadze
- 13. Demur Tapladze
- 12. Merab Sharikadze (captain)
- 11. Miriani Modebadze
- 10. Luka Matkava
- 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze
- 1. Nika Abuladze
- 2. Shalva Mamukashvili
- 3. Guram Papidze
- 4. Nodar Cheishvili
- 5. Konstantine Mikautadze
- 6. Tornike Jalagonia
- 7. Luka Ivanishvili
- 8. Beka Gorgadze
Replacements:
- 16. Tengizi Zamtaradze
- 17. Guram Gogichashvili
- 18. Beka Gigashvili
- 19. Lasha Jaiani
- 20. Giorgi Tsutskiridze
- 21. Gela Aprasidze
- 22. Tedo Abzhandadze
- 23. Giorgi Kveseladze
The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!