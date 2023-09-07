Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Samu Kerevi.
# RWC23
Australia's Kerevi returns for Rugby World Cup opener
Eddie Jones’ side take on Georgia on Saturday.
21 minutes ago

AUSTRALIA CENTRE SAMU Kerevi will return from injury for their Rugby World Cup opener with Georgia on Saturday [KO 5pm Irish time].

Kerevi, 29, has been sidelined with a hand issue since early August and replaces Lalakai Foketi in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game in Paris.

Suntory Sungoliath’s Kerevi is one of three changes made by Eddie Jones from last month’s loss to France in the Wallabies’ final warm-up match.

Ben Donaldson comes in for Andrew Kellaway at full-back and Marika Korebeite replaces Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing for the match at the Stade de France.

Georgia’s matchday 23 includes nine players – Shalva Mamukashvili, Konstantine Mikautadze, Beka Gorgadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Merab Sharikadze, Guram Gogichashvili, Beka Gigashvili, Gela Aprasidze and Giorgi Kveseladze – who played the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup, a 27-8 pool stage win for Australia.

Australia:

  • 15. Ben Donaldson
  • 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase
  • 13. Jordan Petaia
  • 12. Samu Kerevi
  • 11. Marika Korobeite
  • 10. Carter Gordon
  • 9. Tate McDermott
  • 1. Angus Bell
  • 2. David Porecki
  • 3. Taniela Tupou
  • 4. Richie Arnold
  • 5. Will Skelton (captain)
  • 6. Tom Hooper
  • 7. Fraser McReight
  • 8. Rob Valetini 

Replacements:

  • 16. Matt Faessler
  • 17. Blake Schoupp
  • 18. Zane Nonggorr
  • 19. Rob Leota
  • 20. Langi Gleeson
  • 21. Nic White
  • 22. Lalakai Foketi
  • 23. Suliasi Vunivalu

Georgia: 

  • 15. Davit Niniashvili
  • 14. Akaki Tabutsadze
  • 13. Demur Tapladze
  • 12. Merab Sharikadze (captain)
  • 11. Miriani Modebadze
  • 10. Luka Matkava
  • 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze
  • 1. Nika Abuladze
  • 2. Shalva Mamukashvili
  • 3. Guram Papidze
  • 4. Nodar Cheishvili
  • 5. Konstantine Mikautadze
  • 6. Tornike Jalagonia
  • 7. Luka Ivanishvili
  • 8. Beka Gorgadze

Replacements:

  • 16. Tengizi Zamtaradze
  • 17. Guram Gogichashvili
  • 18. Beka Gigashvili
  • 19. Lasha Jaiani
  • 20. Giorgi Tsutskiridze
  • 21. Gela Aprasidze
  • 22. Tedo Abzhandadze
  • 23. Giorgi Kveseladze  

– © AFP 2023

