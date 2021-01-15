BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

Australia propose idea of holding a mini World Cup in 2021

The aim would be to provide an injection of cash to unions across the world.

By Garry Doyle Friday 15 Jan 2021, 9:47 AM
29 minutes ago 1,122 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5325728
Mini World Cup idea is up in the air.
Image: Photosport/Stuart Walmsley/INPHO
Mini World Cup idea is up in the air.
Mini World Cup idea is up in the air.
Image: Photosport/Stuart Walmsley/INPHO

RUGBY AUSTRALIA ARE proposing a mini World Cup in 2021 to boost the coffers of international rugby.

The RA chairman, Hamish McLennan, told the Financial Times that he would like the tournament to run in parallel with the Rugby Championship.

“We are still expecting the Rugby Championship to go ahead this year but perhaps we can add to it and create a mini World Cup,” McLennan said in his interview with the Financial Times.

“We have the French (coming) in July but if anyone else wants to come out, great. We have a significant British and Irish population here and South Africans. We are open to creating a new tournament and keeping the international calendar going.”

World Cup winners South Africa didn’t travel to Australia in 2020 for the Rugby Championship because of player welfare concerns.

European rugby has been hard hit by the pandemic with the sport going ahead behind closed doors – sucking the income from unions and clubs right across the continent.

Australia, however, was able to facilitate fans to watch last year’s Rugby Championship and is proposing games this year to provide funds for unions, believing the ex-pat communities in Australia will pack stadiums.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Australia are currently hosting India in a cricket series while the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam is scheduled to begin next month as their government has managed to successfully contain the virus, due to strict border controls.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie