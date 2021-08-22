Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 22 August 2021
Advertisement

Australia threatens to bill New Zealand in rugby row

The All Blacks failed to travel to Perth as scheduled this weekend for the August 28 clash against the Wallabies.

By AFP Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 11:34 AM
1 hour ago 2,339 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5528908
Image: Photosport/Brett Phibbs/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Brett Phibbs/INPHO

AUSTRALIA HAS THREATENED to pass on a multi-million dollar bill to New Zealand if they fail to show up for a Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth, a report said Sunday, as Queensland was firmed up as host for the pandemic-hit Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks failed to travel to the West Australian city as scheduled this weekend for the August 28 clash against the Wallabies, citing uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions.

The decision sparked fury from Rugby Australia, whose chief Andy Marinos claimed he only heard about it through the media as talks with the state government around securing an exemption to mandatory quarantine were progressing.

He said Sunday he now hopes to lock in September 4 for the Test and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) had been asked to provide written assurance they will not bail out again.

“I want it in writing. We have an email, but we need a letter for both the government and the stadium as well,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald. “That should be forthcoming pretty soon.”

The newspaper said that if the All Blacks fail to turn up, the West Australian government intended to recoup the Aus$5 million (US$3.56 million) they paid to Rugby Australia to play the game in Perth.

Marinos indicated his organisation would duly pursue financial compensation.

“I’ve made New Zealand very aware that we have a contract and they’ve made a commitment,” he said.

The All Blacks have five Tests remaining in the Rugby Championship, one against Australia and two each against South Africa and Argentina.

NZR have said their two Tests against South Africa next month would no longer be played at home after government advice that the Springboks would not be able to enter due to a Covid-19 lockdown.

The Argentina Tests had already been moved to Australia.

South Africa has offered to host the remainder of the games if teams cannot travel to Australia, where states including New South Wales and Victoria are in lockdown to tackle outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Europe has also been touted as a potential host, but Marinos said Queensland was the priority.

“Queensland is absolutely a priority for us. Until such time that we cannot make it work, that’s the priority,” he said.

The newspaper said Queensland had fast-tracked a proposal to approve South Africa and Argentina’s entry into the country and into “managed isolation”, with the plan advancing to the point of venues being secured.

“We are working very hard to get all the approval and assurances done. The Queensland government have been fantastic in working alongside us,” said Marinos.

“There was never any doubt about whether we could play there. It was just doubt that we could get South Africa and Argentina through managed isolation.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie