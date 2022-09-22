Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 22 September 2022
Advertisement

Whitelock to lead All Blacks against Wallabies as Cane ruled out

Neville, Wilson return as Wallabies shuffle pack for All Blacks Test.

By AFP Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 8:01 AM
46 minutes ago 687 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5872899
Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks.
Image: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO
Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks.
Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks.
Image: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

SAM WHITELOCK WILL captain New Zealand against Australia for this weekend’s pivotal Rugby Championship clash in Auckland with Sam Cane ruled out as the All Blacks rung the changes.

Cane has failed to recover from a head injury after leaving the field early in last week’s 39-37 win over Australia in Melbourne which secured the Bledisloe Cup.

“We’re fighting against a team we have a massive amount of respect for and who pushed us to the wire, so we have taken a whole lot of lessons from that,” said All Blacks head coach Ian Foster.

Scott Barrett, David Havili and Quinn Tupaea will also be missing with injuries as New Zealand chase a win at Eden Park on Saturday that could secure the Rugby Championship.

Foster has opted for a new-look back row as Ardie Savea returns at No.8 after the birth of his third child alongside flankers Dalton Papali’i and Akira Ioane.

The absence of Havili and Tupaea means there will be a new centre partnership of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks will have plenty of creativity behind the pack after naming Richie Mo’unga at fly-half and Beauden Barrett at full-back.

beauden-barrett Beauden Barrett will play at full-back. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

The Rugby Championship is finely poised going into the final weekend with New Zealand and South Africa, who host Argentina in Durban later on Saturday, tied on 14 points at the top of the table.

“It’s got the feel of a final about it, if you look at the state of the championship there are a few unknowns,” said Foster.

“We just want to make sure we go out there and put our best foot forward.”

The All Blacks have not lost in Auckland since 1994 and a sell-out crowd of 47,000 is expected at Eden Park.

“It’s a ground we love and to play our last Test match of the year here feels good,” Foster added.

The All Blacks have posted erratic results this season with four wins and four defeats, but are looking for a third consecutive win in their final home game of 2022.

“To be honest, we haven’t been too proud of some of our work in recent times and we want to get better every week,” said Jordie Barrett.

Australia, meanwhile, recalled towering lock Cadeyrn Neville and hard-running number eight Harry Wilson as the Wallabies aim to break a 36-year curse at Eden Park.

Neville will make his first Test start since injuring a knee against England in July, while Wilson’s return will allow Rob Valetini to switch to blindside flanker as the Wallabies hunt their first win over the All Blacks in Auckland since 1986.

rob-valetini-makes-a-break Rob Valetini switches to blindside. Source: Photosport/Dan Peled/INPHO

“It’s great to have Cadeyrn available and Harry’s been working really hard to earn another opportunity, so we’re excited for both of them,” said Australia coach Dave Rennie.

The Wallabies are looking to bounce back after the heartbreaking 39-37 defeat at Melbourne last week, won by Jordie Barrett’s controversial try after the siren.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

But to do so they must end a miserable run of 22 straight defeats at Eden Park.

“The side parked the disappointment of the last Test early in the week and we have plenty to play for in Auckland,” Rennie added.

“New Zealand supporters have an expectation that the All Blacks win at Eden Park and we’re excited to get another crack at them at their spiritual home.”

The Wallabies yesterday lost Darcy Swain when the lock forward was suspended for six weeks after being cited for a reckless hit on Quinn Tupaea in Melbourne.

Prop James Slipper will captain Australia in an unchanged front row alongside hooker David Porecki and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa.

Scrum-half Jake Gordon again starts alongside fly-half Bernard Foley, who retains his place despite being penalised for time-wasting which led to New Zealand’s Bledisloe Cup-winning try in Melbourne.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway; Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete; Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini; Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt)

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane; Samuel Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie