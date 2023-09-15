Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo James Slipper (file pic).
# Team news
Australia recall veteran Slipper to face Fiji
Another change sees Nick Frost partner captain Will Skelton at lock with Richie Arnold dropping to the bench.
24 minutes ago

JAMES SLIPPER will become only the third Australian to play in four Rugby World Cup tournaments after coach Eddie Jones on Friday named him as one of three changes for the Pool C clash with Fiji.

The 34-year-old comes in at tighthead for the injured Taniela Tupou and will earn his 132nd Test cap in Sunday’s match.

Fellow veteran Nic White gets the nod at scrum-half for Tate McDermott, who suffered a concussion in last week’s 35-15 victory over Georgia in Australia’s Pool C opener and is sitting out a 12-day head injury assessment protocol.

The other change sees Nick Frost partner captain Will Skelton at lock with Richie Arnold dropping to the bench.

Australia (v Fiji)

  • 15. Ben Donaldson
  • 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase
  • 13. Jordan Petaia
  • 12. Samu Kerevi
  • 11. Marika Koroibete
  • 10. Carter Gordon
  • 9. Nic White
  • 1. Angus Bell
  • 2. David Porecki 
  • 3. James Slipper
  • 4. Nick Frost
  • 5. Will Skelton (capt)
  • 6. Tom Hooper
  • 7. Fraser McReight
  • 8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

  • 16. Jordan Uelese
  • 17. Blake Schoupp
  • 18. Zane Nonggorr
  • 19. Richie Arnold
  • 20. Rob Leota
  • 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa
  • 22. Lalakai Foketi
  • 23. Suli Vunivalu

– © AFP 2023

