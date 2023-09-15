Australia recall veteran Slipper to face Fiji

JAMES SLIPPER will become only the third Australian to play in four Rugby World Cup tournaments after coach Eddie Jones on Friday named him as one of three changes for the Pool C clash with Fiji.

The 34-year-old comes in at tighthead for the injured Taniela Tupou and will earn his 132nd Test cap in Sunday’s match.

Fellow veteran Nic White gets the nod at scrum-half for Tate McDermott, who suffered a concussion in last week’s 35-15 victory over Georgia in Australia’s Pool C opener and is sitting out a 12-day head injury assessment protocol.

The other change sees Nick Frost partner captain Will Skelton at lock with Richie Arnold dropping to the bench.

Australia (v Fiji)

15. Ben Donaldson

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase

13. Jordan Petaia

12. Samu Kerevi

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Carter Gordon

9. Nic White

1. Angus Bell

2. David Porecki

3. James Slipper

4. Nick Frost

5. Will Skelton (capt)

6. Tom Hooper

7. Fraser McReight

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Jordan Uelese

17. Blake Schoupp

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Richie Arnold

20. Rob Leota

21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa

22. Lalakai Foketi

23. Suli Vunivalu

– © AFP 2023