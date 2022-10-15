Australia launch second-half rally as Scotland suffer second World Cup game

SCOTLAND LOST THEIR second World Cup game in New Zealand to Australia on Saturday, leaving the team with the lowest number of points in their pool and only one group stage game left to play.

The team had finished the first half on top with 12 points as seventh-ranked Australia struggled against a potent attack, failing to move the scoreboard.

Lana Skeldon had scored for the Scots but Helen Nelson failed the conversion, whilst the team were also awarded a penalty try in the first half.

But Australia bounced back in the second half, with tries from Bienne Terita and Ashley Marsters, both converted by Lori Cramer to help them to a 14-12 win.

Scotland are left on only two points heading into their game against New Zealand on 22 October.

The hosts are leading the group on five points following a 41-17 win over Australia.

