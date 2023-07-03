Sam Kerr spearheads experienced Australia squad, Ireland's other group rivals in chaos

STAR STRIKER SAM Kerr spearheaded Australia’s most experienced ever women’s World Cup squad named Monday, with veterans Lydia Williams and Clare Polkinghorne set to play at their fifth tournament.

Fresh from guiding Chelsea to a fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title, Kerr — who has scored 63 goals in 120 Australian appearances — will don the captain’s armband as they look to go beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.

The Arsenal pair of defender Steph Catley and forward Caitlin Foord were also named among nine players who have been capped more than 100 times.

Centurions Williams and Polkinghorne — stalwarts since their making their debuts 17 years ago — will become the first Australian players, male or female, to appear at five World Cups.

Four players — Kerr, Foord, Emily van Egmond and Tameka Yallop – will be at their fourth tournament.

“These 23 players not only exemplify what it means to be a part of the tradition of the Matildas, but also what it means to represent the 25 million Australians we know are fully behind us,” said coach Tony Gustavsson.

“They have the heart, desire and the passion for the crest, and I can’t wait to see the next part of their story.”

🌏🏆SQUAD: 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐃.



Introducing our 23-player squad for the #FIFAWWC - ready to give it our all on home soil!#TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/igvxAhRgQQ — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 3, 2023

15 of the squad were part of the 2019 campaign when Australia were knocked out on the round of 16, while seven are in line to make their tournament debuts.

Advertisement

The Matildas face France in a final warm-up game on 14 July at a sold-out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne before meeting Ireland to kick off the tournament they co-host with New Zealand on 20 July in Sydney.

11-time African champions Nigeria and reigning Olympic gold medallists Canada are also in Group B.

While Canada have been embroiled in a long-term dispute with their federation, threatening to strike before the SheBelieves Cup in February, there appears to be similar chaos in the Nigeria camp.

Manager Randy Waldrum has been in a war of words with the federation for what he perceives as a lack of support.

“At some point, it becomes about what’s right or wrong,” the American told Pittsburgh’s Sound off on Soccer podcast with John Krysinksy last week.

“There are the small stories of what’s gone on but it’s in a really bad place to be going to a World Cup. That’s to a point that I’m sitting here, supposed to go Sunday, but seriously thinking do I really need to go? (The squad departed last night.)

Alamy Stock Photo Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum. Alamy Stock Photo

“I know we’re not prepared the way we need to be. I’ve been very frustrated with the federation and the lack of support.

“We were supposed to have a camp for 10-12 days in Nigeria before going to Australia for another 10-15 days but the federation cancelled the camp.

“We have less days than a college pre-season to prepare for the World Cup and it blows my mind because we’ve known about this since last year.”

Vera Pauw named her 23-strong Ireland squad last week with final preparations on home soil taking place over the coming days.

France come to Tallaght Stadium for a glamour farewell friendly on Thursday, before departure for Down Under across Friday and Saturday.

Australia squad

Goalkeepers: Lydia Williams (Brighton/ENG), Teagan Micah (FC Rosengard/SWE), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United/ENG)

Defenders: Clare Polkinghorne (Vittsjo GIK/SWE), Steph Catley (Arsenal/ENG), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City/ENG), Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyon/FRA), Charlotte Grant (Vittsjo GIK/SWE), Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers), Courtney Nevin (Leicester City/ENG), Aivi Luik (BK Hacken/SWE)

Midfielders: Emily van Egmond (San Diego Wave/USA), Tameka Yallop (SK Brann/NOR), Katrina Gorry (Vittsjo GIK/SWE), Alex Chidiac (Racing Louisville/USA), Kyra Cooney-Cross (Hammarby/SWE), Clare Wheeler (Everton/ENG)

Forwards: Mary Fowler (Manchester City/ENG), Sam Kerr (Chelsea/ENG), Hayley Raso (unattached), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal/ENG), Kyah Simon (unattached), Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC).

Canada

Nigeria

– © AFP 2023