Monday 23 March, 2020
'We're ready for the worst' - Fears over future of cash-strapped NRL as season is suspended

Australia’s National Rugby League has been postponed two rounds into the new campaign.

By AFP Monday 23 Mar 2020, 12:10 PM
Monday 23 Mar 2020, 12:10 PM
Adam Doueihi of the Tigers is tackled by the Knights defence yesterday.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Adam Doueihi of the Tigers is tackled by the Knights defence yesterday.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUTRALIA’S NATIONAL RUGBY League bowed to the inevitable and suspended its season today over growing fears for player safety coupled with tightened government restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 16-club NRL kicked off a fortnight ago and made it through two rounds as one of the last professional sports worldwide still playing during the pandemic.

The cash-strapped league is considered part of Australia’s social fabric and determined efforts were made to keep it going, but the noose began to tighten over the past few days.

The government recommended against all “non-essential” domestic travel and on Monday a shutdown of a range of businesses began countrywide, with Australia recording more than 1,600 cases of Covid-19.

A final blow came when Queensland, a major centre for the NRL along with New South Wales, joined other states in closing its borders.

“Our pandemic and biosecurity experts said due to the outbreak it is no longer safe for our players to play,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly. Our experts are very concerned with the rapid rate [of infection]. We were alarmed at how everything changed over the past 24 hours.”

nrl-briefing Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys. Source: AAP/PA Images

He said they were leaving any potential resumption of the season open.

It follows the hugely popular Aussie Rules suspending its season on Sunday, with A-League soccer the only competition still going, without fans, in Australia.

Football Federation Australia are scheduled to make a decision on its fate on Tuesday.

NRL bosses have previously said closing down the season would bankrupt the game and push clubs out of business, with lucrative broadcasts contracts at stake.

V’landys admitted it was “catastrophic”.

I don’t think we’ve ever come across a financial crisis like it,” he said.

“Rugby league will always survive in some way but I can’t guarantee it will in the same way. We’re ready for the worst,” V’landys added.

Desperate to stave off financial ruin, the NRL had earlier Monday been considering relocating the entire competition to a vacant mining town in central Queensland.

All the players would have remained there in isolation with games played at a nearby venue.

But the decision by Queensland to close its borders put paid to the plan, with V’landys saying they did not have enough time to carry it out.

© – AFP, 2020

