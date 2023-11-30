Ireland duo in the mix after opening round at Australian Open

IRELAND’S MARK POWER and Conor Purcell are both in contention after promising opening rounds at the Australian Open on the DP World Tour.

Kilkenny’s Power, who turned professional in September after competing at the Walker Cup, carded an impressive five-under 67 which puts him four off the lead heading into the second round.

The 23-year-old picked up six birdies during his opening round, two of which came on the first and second holes. A bogey on the 18th was the only blot on his copybook having just missed the cut at the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain earlier in November.

Portmarnock man Purcell, who also missed the cut at that event, is one shot further back after a round of 68. The 26-year-old’s round featured three bogeys and four birdies in-a-row between the 11th and 14th holes, along with other birdie shots on the fourth, ninth and 17th holes.

Tom McKibbin is also in action but has endured a more difficult first round of one-over 72, including four bogeys along with an eagle on the 18th.

Australia’s Cameron Davis currently leads on nine-under while American Patrick Rodgers is one behind on eight-under.

