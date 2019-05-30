This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pinnacle moment' - Wallabies will wear indigenous jersey at least once at World Cup

And it’s a pretty nice kit…

By AFP Thursday 30 May 2019, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,590 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4661377

THE WALLABIES WILL wear an indigenous-themed jersey for at least one World Cup match, it was revealed Thursday, as rugby chiefs warned against writing off the team despite poor recent form.

oz2 Kurtley Beale wearing the indigenous jersey. Source: Wallabies Twitter.

Australia have donned a shirt paying tribute to Aborigines’ role in rugby twice before — at home against the All Blacks in 2017 and away to England last year.

They will do so again by wearing their green, indigenous-themed alternate strip in the World Cup group game against Uruguay, and are also pressing to use it if they make the semi-finals.

“I’m extremely proud and honoured to hopefully have the opportunity to wear this in the World Cup,” said Wallabies star Kurtley Beale, who is of Aboriginal heritage, in unveiling the shirt.

It’s obviously a special moment, a pinnacle moment for Australian rugby to be able to recognise and acknowledge first nations peoples in such a beautiful jersey.

More than a dozen players of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent have represented Australia, including Mark Ella, Lloyd Walker, Wendell Sailor and Saia Faingaa.

Indigenous Australian NBA star Patrick Mills was quick to show his support, with the San Antonio Spurs point guard changing his Twitter profile picture to show Beale wearing the jersey.

OZ Source: Wallabies Twitter.

Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle, meanwhile, said the Wallabies will be “underdogs” when the tournament in Japan starts in September, but that the two-time champions were ready to prove the critics wrong.

“There are some doubters but there is nothing like a World Cup to bring out the best in our Wallabies,” she told reporters.

She said coach Michael Cheika, who took Australia to the 2015 final, “has proven it is never a wise move to write him off in a World Cup and don’t we all love a good underdog story.

“There is no greater challenge in our sport and it is a challenge our players are preparing to meet head-on.”

oz3 Source: Wallabies Twitter.

Australia won just four of 13 Tests last year, and they will be without influential fullback Israel Folau, who has been banned from Australian rugby for homophobic comments, while flanker David Pocock is  struggling with injury.

Australia open their campaign against Fiji on September 21 in Sapporo. Wales and Georgia are also in their group, as well as Uruguay.

© – AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie