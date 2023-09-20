Australia suffer Jorgensen World Cup blow

UNCAPPED AUSTRALIAN teenage back Max Jorgensen has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup with a broken leg, the Wallabies said on Wednesday.

Jorgensen, 19, was the youngest member of veteran coach Eddie Jones’s squad at the tournament in France.

He was a surprise choice as he is yet to make his Wallabies debut and his selection was widely viewed as part of Jones’s preparations for the next World Cup tournament in Australia in 2027.

“Firstly, we’re all feeling for Max. He’s a good young man who has a massive future ahead of him in the gold jersey,” said Jones in a statement sent out by the Wallabies.

“He’s worked really hard to come back from a serious knee injury and was training exceptionally well to put his hand up for selection.

“We wish him a speedy and successful recovery and look forward to seeing him out on the field as soon as possible.”

Jorgensen, who can play at full-back or on the wing, was injured in training on Wednesday.

He went for a scan where it was confirmed that he had a fractured fibula.

Australia said they would name a medical replacement shortly.

