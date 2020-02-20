This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona sign ex-Middlesbrough forward Braithwaite on emergency deal

The Denmark international has joined from Leganes, who have not been permitted to replace him.

By Ben Blake Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 10:47 AM
41 minutes ago 1,571 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5014563
28-year-old Braithwaite has six La Liga goals this season.
28-year-old Braithwaite has six La Liga goals this season.
28-year-old Braithwaite has six La Liga goals this season.

BARCELONA HAVE announced the controversial signing of Martin Braithwaite on a four-and-a-half year deal from Leganes. 

The Catalan giants were granted special dispensation to make an emergency transfer outside the window, following news that Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the season due to hamstring surgery. 

Luis Suarez is also currently sidelined, but they still have Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann available. 

The player either had to be a free agent or be contracted to another La Liga club, and they have opted to exercise Braithwaite’s €18 million release clause. 

However, the move has left relegation-threatened Leganes, who sit second from bottom in the table, without a key player and unable to bring in a replacement until the summer window opens as the Spanish FA has rejected their request. 

republic-of-ireland-v-denmark-uefa-euro-2020-qualifiers Facing the Republic of Ireland during a recent Euro 2020 qualifier. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

28-year-old Braithwaite has had spells at Middlesbrough and Toulouse in the past, while the Danish international has scored six goals in 24 league appearances this season. 

He was also on target against the Republic of Ireland during the 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium in November. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie