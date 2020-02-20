Barcelona sign ex-Middlesbrough forward Braithwaite on emergency deal

BARCELONA HAVE announced the controversial signing of Martin Braithwaite on a four-and-a-half year deal from Leganes.

The Catalan giants were granted special dispensation to make an emergency transfer outside the window, following news that Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the season due to hamstring surgery.

Luis Suarez is also currently sidelined, but they still have Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann available.

The player either had to be a free agent or be contracted to another La Liga club, and they have opted to exercise Braithwaite’s €18 million release clause.

However, the move has left relegation-threatened Leganes, who sit second from bottom in the table, without a key player and unable to bring in a replacement until the summer window opens as the Spanish FA has rejected their request.

Facing the Republic of Ireland during a recent Euro 2020 qualifier. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

28-year-old Braithwaite has had spells at Middlesbrough and Toulouse in the past, while the Danish international has scored six goals in 24 league appearances this season.

He was also on target against the Republic of Ireland during the 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium in November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!