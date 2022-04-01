Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy dies aged 21

SLIGO FOOTBALLER AND former AFL player Red Óg Murphy has died aged 21.

The Curry clubman was a student at DCU and a star player for club, college and county.

Advertisement

He returned from Australia in 2019 after eight months with Australian Rules outfit North Melbourne and represented Sligo in 2020 and 2021. Murphy opted out of the senior panel for 2022.

He put in several outstanding performances in the Sigerson Cup earlier this year and was named on the team of the year.

The GPA released a statement in tribute.

“We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early. To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Players across Ireland have lost one of their own. May he rest in peace.”