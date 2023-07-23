Galway United win inaugural Avenir All-Island Cup

Galway United 1

Cliftonville 0

David Goulden reports from the Showgrounds

GALWAY UNITED TASTED trophy success in their first season as they claimed the inaugural Avenir Sports All-Island Cup with a narrow win over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

It was former Sligo Rovers winger and player of the match Gemma McGuinness who delivered the winner in the 12th minute, the Moville woman’s deft, chipped finish from 20 yards deciding the tie.

Competing in a first final for the club since the 2015 EA Sports Cup defeat for the men’s side to St Pat’s, United went into this game unchanged from their semi-final defeat of Wexford.

Cliftonville boss John McGrady brought both Oreligha McGuinness and Toni Finnegan back into the starting eleven after both women missed their last four clash with Cork City.

It was the League of Ireland side who started this one on the front foot, with goal-scorer McGuinness causing plenty of bother.

United full back Aoibheann Costello finding the former Sligo winger in space with a precise cross- field ball eight minutes in. But the Donegal native’s resulting effort lacked composure as she skewed her shot over well over Rachael Norney’s crossbar.

McGuinness was spot on four minutes later however: goalkeeper Norney’s clearance landing straight to the Irish underage international who executed a perfectly lofted chip over the stranded goalkeeper from 20 yards.

Galway skipper Lynsey McKey went close on 25 minutes after some hesitation in the Cliftonville defence. While Isabella Beletic and Aislinn Meaney threatened for the Tribeswomen shortly after.

Caitlin McGuinness, one of three sisters in Cliftonville match day squad, had the Women’s Premiership’s side’s best chance of the half on the stroke of half-time when Hannah Doherty’s through ball split the Galway rearguard. McGuinness aiming for the bottom corner but her effort flashed past the far post with net minder Jessica Berlin well off her line.

Norney was kept busy in the opening exchanges of the second half. The teen denying both Meaney and Even Dossen as the Connacht side looked to stamp their authority on this decider.

Cliftonville did keep the Galway defence occupied but Berlin was happy to see her defence limit the danger to efforts from long range. Berlin was called into action on 68 minutes when a Beletic slip up allowed Cliftonville sub Kirsty McGuinness through on goal. But the American was alive to the danger, rushing out to grab possession from the feet of the oncoming McGuinness.

The Solitude outfit became more an attacking threat as the half wore on, but Galway held on to claim a trophy in their maiden season.

Cliftonville: Racheal Norney; Orleigha McGuinness (Yasmin White 70), Kelsie Burrows, Fionnula Morgan, Hannah Doherty; Louise McDaniel (Katie Markey 86), Toni Finnegan (Kirsty McGuinness 60); Danielle Maxwell, Marissa Callaghan; Caitlin McGuinness, Victoria Carleton.

Galway United: Jessica Berlin; Therese Kinnevey, Jamie Erickson, Even Dossen, Aoibheann Costello; Isabella Beletic; Jenna Slattery, Kate Thompson, Lynsey McKey (Jodie Griffin 79); Gemma McGuinness (Nicole McNamara 87), Aislinn Meaney (Rolake Olusola 75).

Referee: Robert Dowling.

Attendance: 579.