Friday 16 July 2021
Aviva Stadium to host 2024 Europa League final after losing Euro 2020 games

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill says it will be ‘a landmark event with huge economic benefits for Dublin and for Ireland’ and a ‘boost for our game’.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Jul 2021, 6:32 PM
A general view of the Aviva Stadium before Bohemians' Europa Conference League clash last night.
DUBLIN’S AVIVA STADIUM will host the 2024 Uefa Europa League final.

The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] confirmed the news in a statement this evening.

This will come as the second time the Lansdowne Road venue has staged the Europa League decider, doing so in 2011 when Porto beat Braga 1-0 in an all-Portugal showpiece.

It’s a welcome development after Dublin was pulled as a host city for Euro 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the fixtures which were due to be held in the Aviva Stadium going elsewhere.

This evening’s FAI statement reads: “The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to announce that following talks in London last weekend, UEFA’s Executive Committee has awarded the staging of the 2024 Uefa Europa League final to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

“FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill and President Gerry McAnaney confirmed the news after meeting with senior Uefa officials in London ahead of the final of the 2020 Uefa European Football Championship at Wembley Stadium.”

CEO Hill has welcomed the decision. “This is really positive news,” he said, “not just for Dublin but for Ireland as we prepare to host such a major football event and showcase the Aviva Stadium and Irish hospitality to the world in 2024.

“We were all disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic saw the four Uefa Euro 2020 games moved away from Dublin so this really is something to look forward to just three years from now. The 2024 Uefa Europa League final will be a landmark event with huge economic benefits for Dublin and for Ireland along with the boost it will give our game in the build-up to the final.

“On behalf of the Association, I want to thank Uefa for awarding this final to the Aviva Stadium and I particularly want to thank the Irish government, Dublin City Council, Sport Ireland and the Aviva Stadium for their ongoing support. Together we are committed to bringing global events to our capital city and we know Dublin will put on a great show in 2024.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “Uefa assured us that the Aviva Stadium would be in the running for a major European final when it became clear that the Covid-19 pandemic would force the abandonment of plans to host the four Uefa EURO 2020 games scheduled for Dublin this summer.

“They have been true to their word and we can all look forward now to a truly magnificent event at the Aviva Stadium in 2024 and one Irish football will be proud of. We look forward to welcoming the best of European football to Ireland in just three years’ time.”

“I am delighted to hear the news this evening that Dublin has been chosen by Uefa to host the 2024 UEFA Europa League final,” said Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD.

“It is the second time that the city has been chosen to host this prestigious event. After the disappointment of not being in a position to host the EURO 2020 games, this is very welcome news and will give all football fans in Ireland a boost.”

Minister of State for Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers TD, also noted: “This is a real vote of confidence in our hosting capabilities from Uefa.

“The experience gained in preparing to host the Euro 2020 games will assist Dublin in hosting a fantastic UEFA Europa League final in 2024. We look forward to assisting the FAI over the next three years in the staging of this major sporting event which will showcase the Aviva Stadium, Dublin City and Ireland to the rest of Europe.”

Meanwhile, Bilbao will host the 2024 Uefa Women’s Champions League final and 2025 Europa League showpiece, having also had their Euro 2020 hosting rights withdrawn.

Munich’s hosting of the Champions League final has also been pushed back to 2025, with Istanbul staging the ’23 final after this year’s was relocated to Porto.

